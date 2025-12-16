IFFK 2025: I&B Blocks 19 Films, Including Palestine And Spanish Titles

IFFK 2025 film-ban controversy: 19 movies, including Russian classic Battleship Potemkin and Palestinian and Spanish titles, are denied permission by I&B for Kerala film festival.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
IFFK 2025 film ban controversy
19 films barred from screening at IFFK 2025 Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has denied permission for the screening of 19 films at the 2025 International Film Festival of Kerala.

  • Palestine-related themes and a Spanish movie called Beef are among the barred titles.

  • The non-availability of a special ‘exemption certificate’ from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is the reason behind the hurdle.

IFFK 2025 film ban controversy: 19 foreign films have faced screening crisis at the 30th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), in Thiruvananthapuram, following the failure to obtain a special censor 'exemption certificate.'

According to organisers, screenings of seven films scheduled over the last two days are cancelled due to the missing censor exemption certificates. Currently, 19 films have not received permission for screening, reported ANI.

IFFK, organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, under the state Department of Cultural Affairs, kicked off on December 12 and runs till December 19, 2025.

Cuckoo Parameswaran - Kerala Chalchithra Academy
“IFFK is not affected by actress assault case”: Cuckoo Parameswaran’s statements dismiss film fest’s political soul

BY Debanjan Dhar

Why are films barred from IFFK?

Festival organisers submit film titles to the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry for its approval in advance. But the Ministry has denied permission to screen 19 films, which include several titles on Palestine and the Spanish film Beef.

Organisers have claimed that there is no formal explanation for the denial of censor exemption to the 19 films. The Hindu quoted an unidentified official of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy as saying, "No reasons were provided for denying permission for the screenings." 

Related Content
Related Content
Still - Neon
IFFK 2025: It Was Just An Accident Review | Jafar Panahi’s Incendiary Moral Thriller Is The Year’s Greatest Triumph

BY Debanjan Dhar

Which films are banned from IFFK

Palestine 36Yes, Once Upon a Time in Gaza, and All That’s Left of You, which focus on Palestinian themes, are denied screening. Palestine 36 was the festival’s inaugural film and had already been screened without an exemption order.

Other titles which are banned from screening at IFFK include A Poet: Unconcealed PoetryBamako, Sergei Eisenstein’s 100-year-old classic Battleship PotemkinClashEagles of The RepublicHeart of The WolfRed RainRiverstoneThe Hour of The FurnacesTunnels: Sun In The DarkFlamesTimbuktuWajib, and Santosh.

This decision of the Centre over the ban on 19 films has received sharp criticism from filmmakers, festival organisers and several political leaders, including directors Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Kamal and Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian, among others.

Nidhi Saxena Interview - Illustration
IFFK 2025: Nidhi Saxena Interview | On Secret Of A Mountain Serpent, Ambiguity & Morality

BY Debanjan Dhar

We wish the issue is resolved at the earliest.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: 77 Slots To Fill As 10 Franchises Eye Star Names In Abu Dhabi

  2. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Australia Name Playing XI For Adelaide; Cummins, Lyon Return, Khawaja Dropped

  3. India Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Unbeaten Blue Colts Face Winless Opponents In Group A Finale

  4. Pakistan Vs UAE LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Young Shaheens Eye Semis Spot Against Spirited Emiratis

  5. IPL 2026: Indian Premier League CEO 'Discloses' New Season Dates On Auction Eve - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Right In The Left: Lessons And Limits

  2. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  3. Court Grants Bail to Activist Rahul Easwar in Defamation Case

  4. DDA Demolition Drive In Sainik Farms Reclaims 4.5 Acres Of Green Land

  5. ‘AQI’ Chants Greet Delhi CM at Messi Event Amid Severe Pollution

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  2. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

  3. Bondi Beach Attack: PM Albanese Presses For Stricter Gun Laws

  4. Bondi Beach Shooting: Father and Son Accused As Death Toll Reaches 15

  5. Flash Floods Kill 21 In Morocco’s Coastal Town Of Safi After Heavy Rain

Latest Stories

  1. December 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Cancer, And Capricorn

  2. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  3. Luthra Brothers Deported From Thailand, To Land In Delhi Before Goa

  4. India Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Unbeaten Blue Colts Face Winless Opponents In Group A Finale

  5. Delhi Air Quality Very Poor, Over 200 Flights Cancelled, Several Diverted

  6. Bhagyalakshmi Criticises Mohanlal For Sharing Dileep’s Film Poster: Shouldn’t One Stop For A Moment And Think

  7. Army Marks Vijay Diwas, Highlight Indigenous Tech; Political Leaders Pay Tribute

  8. Madhya Pradesh Vs Punjab LIVE Score, SMAT 2025 Super League: Venkatesh Takes MP To 225/8; PUN To Chase First Points