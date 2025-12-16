Hyderabad Vs Haryana LIVE Score, SMAT 2025 Super League: HAR Seek Upset Against Unbeaten HYD

File photo of the Haryana Cricket team. | Photo: X/BCCIDomestic

Welcome to the live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 Super League Group B fixture between Hyderabad and Haryana at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. Hyderabad have been the standout side in the Super League so far, winning both of their matches convincingly to sit top of the group with 8 points and an impressive net run rate of +2.999. Haryana have had a mixed run in the Super League, winning one and losing one of their two matches so far. They sit third in the group with 4 points and a net run rate of +0.234. Follow the live scores and updates from the Hyderabad vs Haryana SMAT 2025 Super League match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

16 Dec 2025, 03:52:27 pm IST Hyderabad vs Haryana LIVE Score, SMAT 2025 Super League: Match Details Fixture: Hyderabad vs Haryana, Super League Group B

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

Live Telecast: Star Sports 3