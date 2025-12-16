Hyderabad Vs Haryana LIVE Score, SMAT 2025 Super League: HAR Seek Upset Against Unbeaten HYD

File photo of the Haryana Cricket team. | Photo: X/BCCIDomestic
Welcome to the live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 Super League Group B fixture between Hyderabad and Haryana at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. Hyderabad have been the standout side in the Super League so far, winning both of their matches convincingly to sit top of the group with 8 points and an impressive net run rate of +2.999. Haryana have had a mixed run in the Super League, winning one and losing one of their two matches so far. They sit third in the group with 4 points and a net run rate of +0.234. Follow the live scores and updates from the Hyderabad vs Haryana SMAT 2025 Super League match right here.
LIVE UPDATES
Hyderabad vs Haryana LIVE Score, SMAT 2025 Super League: Match Details
Fixture: Hyderabad vs Haryana, Super League Group B
Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Time: 4:30 PM IST
Live Streaming: JioHotstar
Live Telecast: Star Sports 3
Hyderabad vs Haryana LIVE Score, SMAT 2025 Super League: Welcome!
Good afternoon, cricket fans! We are ready with our live blog covering the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Super League Group B match, featuring Hyderabad and Haryana. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they become available.