Hyderabad Vs Haryana LIVE Score, SMAT 2025 Super League: HAR Seek Upset Against Unbeaten HYD

Hyderabad vs Haryana, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Super League: Follow the play-by-play updates from the HYD vs HAR, Group B fixture at MCA Stadium on December 16, 2025

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Hyderabad vs Haryana live score Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Super League Group B SMAT
File photo of the Haryana Cricket team. | Photo: X/BCCIDomestic
Welcome to the live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 Super League Group B fixture between Hyderabad and Haryana at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. Hyderabad have been the standout side in the Super League so far, winning both of their matches convincingly to sit top of the group with 8 points and an impressive net run rate of +2.999. Haryana have had a mixed run in the Super League, winning one and losing one of their two matches so far. They sit third in the group with 4 points and a net run rate of +0.234. Follow the live scores and updates from the Hyderabad vs Haryana SMAT 2025 Super League match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Hyderabad vs Haryana LIVE Score, SMAT 2025 Super League: Match Details

  • Fixture: Hyderabad vs Haryana, Super League Group B

  • Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

  • Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

  • Time: 4:30 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: JioHotstar

  • Live Telecast: Star Sports 3

Hyderabad vs Haryana LIVE Score, SMAT 2025 Super League: Welcome!

Good afternoon, cricket fans! We are ready with our live blog covering the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Super League Group B match, featuring Hyderabad and Haryana. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they become available.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: KKR Snap Up Cameron Green For INR 25.20 Crore; Venkatesh Iyer Goes To RCB

  2. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Australia Name Playing XI For Adelaide; Cummins, Lyon Return, Khawaja Dropped

  3. India Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: MAS' Batting Order Collapses Under Massive Chase Pressure| MAS 38/7 (17)

  4. Hyderabad Vs Haryana LIVE Score, SMAT 2025 Super League: HAR Seek Upset Against Unbeaten HYD

  5. Pakistan Vs UAE LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Abdul Subhan Gives Shaheens First Breakthrough | AFG 42/1 (8)

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Right In The Left: Lessons And Limits

  2. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  3. Court Grants Bail to Activist Rahul Easwar in Defamation Case

  4. ‘AQI’ Chants Greet Delhi CM at Messi Event Amid Severe Pollution

  5. Parliamentary Panel Urges UGC Recognition For Sonam Wangchuk’s HIAL In Ladakh

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  2. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

  3. Sydney Hero Disarms Gunman During Bondi Beach Mass Shooting, Recovers In Hospital

  4. Bondi Beach Attack: PM Albanese Presses For Stricter Gun Laws

  5. Flash Floods Kill 21 In Morocco’s Coastal Town Of Safi After Heavy Rain

Latest Stories

  1. Lok Sabha Refers Higher Education Regulator Bill To Joint Parliamentary Committee

  2. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  3. Pakistan Vs UAE LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Abdul Subhan Gives Shaheens First Breakthrough | AFG 42/1 (8)

  4. IPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: KKR Snap Up Cameron Green For INR 25.20 Crore; Venkatesh Iyer Goes To RCB

  5. GUJCET 2026 Registration Begins for Engineering, Pharmacy; GSEB Notifies Four-Step Application Process

  6. December 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Cancer, And Capricorn

  7. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  8. Luthra Brothers Deported From Thailand, To Land In Delhi Before Goa