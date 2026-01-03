Punjab Vs Sikkim Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Shubman Gill In Line To Feature With Arshdeep Singh

Punjab captain Abhishek Sharma hit 48 runs off 45 balls against Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 encounter. File
The on-going Vijay Hazare Trophy edition moves into a high-stakes 5th round today as Group C powerhouse Punjab faces off against Sikkim at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur. All eyes are on the return of India’s Test and ODI captain, Shubman Gill, who joins the Punjab lineup alongside pacer Arshdeep Singh to gear up for the upcoming New Zealand series. Currently sitting second in the points table, Punjab looks to maintain their dominance following a recent win over Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, Sikkim faces a daunting task after struggling against heavyweights like Mumbai and Chhattisgarh earlier in the tournament. Follow along for all the real-time updates, toss report, playing XIs and more.
LIVE UPDATES

Punjab Vs Sikkim Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Match Details

  • Fixture: Punjab vs Sikkim, Group C

  • Series: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5

  • Venue: Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

  • Date: Saturday, December 3, 2025

  • Time: 9:00 AM IST

  • Live Streaming: -

  • Live Telecast: -

Punjab Vs Sikkim Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Welcome

Good Morning everyone. This is the start of our live blog of the Vijay Hazare Trophy round 5 match in Elite Group C between Punjab and Sikkim in Jaipur. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from the match.

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism