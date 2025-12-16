India Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Unbeaten Blue Colts Face Winless Opponents In Group A Finale

India U19 players celebrate a wicket during their ACC U19 Asia Cup match against Pakistan on December 14, 2025. | Photo: X/ACCMedia1
Welcome to the live coverage of India U19 vs Malaysia U19, Match 10 of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025, at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. India, led by Ayush Mhatre, have already sealed their place in the semifinals after back-to-back wins over UAE and Pakistan. The Blue Colts will look to continue their unbeaten run and may use the fixture to test their squad depth. Malaysia U19, meanwhile, enter the contest as underdogs, still searching for their first win of the tournament. Follow the live scores and updates from the India U19 vs Malaysia U19 cricket match right here.
India vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup 2025: Full Squad
Malaysia: Azib Wajdi, Mohammad Hairil (wk), Mohammad Hariz Afnan, Deeaz Patro (c), Muhammad Aalif, Muhammad Akram, Hamzah Panggi, Muhammad Fathul Muin, N Sathnakumaran, Jaashwin Krishnamurthi, Muhammad Nurhanif, Syakir Izzudin, Ahmad Tarmimi, Che Zaman, Muhd Afinid.
India vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup 2025: Match Details
Fixture: India U19 vs Malaysia U19, Match 10
Venue: The Sevens Stadium, Dubai
Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Time: 10:30 AM IST
Live Streaming: SonyLIV
Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network
Good morning, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Malaysia. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they become available.
