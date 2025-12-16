India Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Unbeaten Blue Colts Face Winless Opponents In Group A Finale

India vs Malaysia Live Score, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: Follow the play-by-play updates from the IND U19 vs MAS U19, Group A fixture at The Sevens Stadium on December 16, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
India vs Malaysia Live Score Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 Group A IND vs MAS
India U19 players celebrate a wicket during their ACC U19 Asia Cup match against Pakistan on December 14, 2025. | Photo: X/ACCMedia1
Welcome to the live coverage of India U19 vs Malaysia U19, Match 10 of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025, at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. India, led by Ayush Mhatre, have already sealed their place in the semifinals after back-to-back wins over UAE and Pakistan. The Blue Colts will look to continue their unbeaten run and may use the fixture to test their squad depth. Malaysia U19, meanwhile, enter the contest as underdogs, still searching for their first win of the tournament. Follow the live scores and updates from the India U19 vs Malaysia U19 cricket match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup 2025: Full Squad

India: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Yuvraj Gohil, Udhav Mohan, Naman Pushpak, Harvansh Pangalia.

Malaysia: Azib Wajdi, Mohammad Hairil (wk), Mohammad Hariz Afnan, Deeaz Patro (c), Muhammad Aalif, Muhammad Akram, Hamzah Panggi, Muhammad Fathul Muin, N Sathnakumaran, Jaashwin Krishnamurthi, Muhammad Nurhanif, Syakir Izzudin, Ahmad Tarmimi, Che Zaman, Muhd Afinid.

India vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup 2025: Match Details

  • Fixture: India U19 vs Malaysia U19, Match 10

  • Venue: The Sevens Stadium, Dubai

  • Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

  • Time: 10:30 AM IST

  • Live Streaming: SonyLIV

  • Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

India vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup 2025: Welcome!

Good morning, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Malaysia. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they become available.

Published At:
Tags

