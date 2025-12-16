AUS Vs ENG: Australia Name Playing XI For Adelaide Test; Cummins, Lyon Return, Khawaja Dropped

Australia captain Pat Cummins returns from an injury while veteran spinner Nathan Lyon is back after being left out for an all-pace attack in the second Test

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pat Cummins Fitness Update: Australia Captain Aiming To Return For Second Ashes Test At Brisbane
Pat Cummins missed two Ashes Tests due to a back injury. Photo: ICC
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • AUS have announced their playing XI for the 3rd Ashes Test

  • Cummins, Lyon return but no place for Khawaja

  • Cummins will play his first Test since his injury lay-off

Veteran Usman Khawaja has missed selection to Australia’s team for the third Ashes Test against England with Travis Head kept at the top of the batting lineup with Jake Weatherald.

Just two days away from his 39th birthday, Khawaja was a notable omission Tuesday from Australia’s XI for the Test beginning Wednesday at Adelaide Oval.

Australia leads the five-Test series 2-0 and can retain the Ashes with a win or draw in Adelaide. England named its team on Monday.

Captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon will return to the bowling attack at the expense of Brendan Doggett and Michael Neser, while the top seven is unchanged.

That means Josh Inglis will remain in the side at No. 7, while Khawaja was not included after missing the Brisbane Test with back spasms.

Khawaja had enjoyed one of the great late-career resurgences since his recall to the Test team at the start of 2022, starring at the top of the order. He averaged 58.7 in his first two years back in the side, but has now passed 50 just twice in his past 27 Test innings.

Related Content
Related Content

Australia Playing XI For Third Ashes Test

Cummins said he doesn’t feel Khawaja is finished as a Test player.

“The selectors have been quite adamant about picking a side each week,” Cummins said. “It doesn’t necessarily mean it’s got to be exactly the same team as the previous week. We do that with bowlers.

“One of Uzzy’s great strengths is he’s scored runs at the top. He’s scored runs in the middle. So absolutely, I can see a path back at some point, if needed.”

Steve Smith was the first in the nets to bat on Tuesday after missing Monday’s session due to an unspecified illness. Smith captained Australia in the first two Test victories due to Cummins’ injury absence.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. AUS Vs ENG: Australia Name Playing XI For Adelaide Test; Cummins, Lyon Return, Khawaja Dropped

  2. India Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Unbeaten Blue Colts Face Winless Opponents In Group A Finale

  3. Pakistan Vs UAE LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Young Shaheens Eye Semis Spot Against Spirited Emiratis

  4. IPL 2026: Indian Premier League CEO 'Discloses' New Season Dates On Auction Eve - Report

  5. IPL 2026 Mini Auction: 5 Indian Uncapped Players To Watch Out For

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Right In The Left: Lessons And Limits

  2. Court Grants Bail to Activist Rahul Easwar in Defamation Case

  3. Guns, Power And The Adivasi Ideology

  4. Maharashtra Municipal Election Dates Announced, BMC Elections On January 15

  5. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Bondi Beach Attack: PM Albanese Presses For Stricter Gun Laws

  2. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

  3. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  4. Flash Floods Kill 21 In Morocco’s Coastal Town Of Safi After Heavy Rain

  5. Hong Kong Court Convicts Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai In National Security Case

Latest Stories

  1. Daily Horoscope For December 15, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Taurus, Libra, And Pisces

  2. Bondi Beach Shooting: Father and Son Accused As Death Toll Reaches 15

  3. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  4. Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: SL Beat AFG By 2 Wickets In Last Over Thriller

  5. Bangladesh Vs Nepal Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: Young Tigers Register Emphatic 7-Wicket Win Over NEP

  6. Delhi Air Pollution Hits Winter Peak: AQI Reaches 461, Health Risks Rise

  7. NIA To File Charge Sheet In Pahalgam Terror Attack That Killed 26

  8. Delhi NCR Weather Today: Dense Fog and Hazardous Air Quality Persist Across Region