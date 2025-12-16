AUS Vs ENG: Australia Name Playing XI For Adelaide Test; Cummins, Lyon Return, Khawaja Dropped

AUS have announced their playing XI for the 3rd Ashes Test
Cummins, Lyon return but no place for Khawaja
Cummins will play his first Test since his injury lay-off
Veteran Usman Khawaja has missed selection to Australia’s team for the third Ashes Test against England with Travis Head kept at the top of the batting lineup with Jake Weatherald.
Just two days away from his 39th birthday, Khawaja was a notable omission Tuesday from Australia’s XI for the Test beginning Wednesday at Adelaide Oval.
Australia leads the five-Test series 2-0 and can retain the Ashes with a win or draw in Adelaide. England named its team on Monday.
Captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon will return to the bowling attack at the expense of Brendan Doggett and Michael Neser, while the top seven is unchanged.
That means Josh Inglis will remain in the side at No. 7, while Khawaja was not included after missing the Brisbane Test with back spasms.
Khawaja had enjoyed one of the great late-career resurgences since his recall to the Test team at the start of 2022, starring at the top of the order. He averaged 58.7 in his first two years back in the side, but has now passed 50 just twice in his past 27 Test innings.
Australia Playing XI For Third Ashes Test
Cummins said he doesn’t feel Khawaja is finished as a Test player.
“The selectors have been quite adamant about picking a side each week,” Cummins said. “It doesn’t necessarily mean it’s got to be exactly the same team as the previous week. We do that with bowlers.
“One of Uzzy’s great strengths is he’s scored runs at the top. He’s scored runs in the middle. So absolutely, I can see a path back at some point, if needed.”
Steve Smith was the first in the nets to bat on Tuesday after missing Monday’s session due to an unspecified illness. Smith captained Australia in the first two Test victories due to Cummins’ injury absence.