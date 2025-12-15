Australia Vs England, 3rd Ashes Test: Bashir Left Out Again As Three Lions Recall Tongue

England have omitted Shoaib Bashir for a third consecutive Ashes Test
Will Jacks retains his place as England’s only spin option despite spin-friendly conditions
England trail 2-0 in the series, making the Adelaide Test a must-win encounter
England have once again overlooked specialist spinner Shoaib Bashir in their team selection for the third Ashes Test in Adelaide, opting instead to persist with all-rounder Will Jacks as the sole spin option, despite conditions expected to favour slow bowlers.
The decision comes as England trail 2-0 in the five-match Ashes series, making the Adelaide Test a must-win encounter. While pacer Josh Tongue has been recalled in place of Gus Atkinson, Bashir remains on the sidelines even though he is part of the touring squad.
Bashir Overlooked Despite Spin-Friendly Conditions
Bashir’s exclusion is particularly notable given the nature of the Adelaide pitch, which is widely expected to assist spinners as the match progresses. The young off-spinner was already left out on the quicker surfaces in Perth and Brisbane, but his omission for a third straight Test raises questions about England’s selection strategy.
England’s selectors have again chosen Will Jacks to cover the spin role, a move that suggests Bashir has not been able to dislodge the all-rounder in the team hierarchy.
Australia, by contrast, have taken a different approach by recalling their frontline spinner Nathan Lyon for the match.
Speaking before England confirmed their XI, Lyon admitted he was surprised by the possibility of Bashir missing out. “I would be surprised if their No. 1 spinner isn’t playing, if I’m honest with you,” he said.
Tongue Recalled, Atkinson Dropped After Gabba Defeat
The only change to England’s side from the eight-wicket defeat at the Gabba is the return of Josh Tongue, who replaces Gus Atkinson. Atkinson has been dropped after managing just three wickets at an average of 78.66 in the series so far.
Tongue’s recall is based on strong recent form. He was England’s leading wicket-taker against India during the home summer and impressed in his only previous Ashes appearance at Lord’s in 2023, where he claimed five wickets, including dismissing Steve Smith in both innings.
Despite this change, England’s continued reluctance to deploy Bashir leaves them heading into a pivotal Ashes Test without a specialist spinner, even as conditions and opposition selection suggest spin could play a decisive role in Adelaide.
With the series slipping away, the call to sideline Bashir may yet prove one of the most debated selection decisions of England’s Ashes campaign.
England Squad For Third Ashes Test
England squad for third Ashes test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith, Will Jacks, Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.
