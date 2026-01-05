Delhi Vs Railways Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Will Virat Kohli Play?

Delhi cricket team take on Railways in the VHT 2025-26 Group D clash
Virat Kohli is likely to play in the contest
Live streaming and points table listed below
Delhi enter their Group D clash against Railways with a strong touch in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, sitting on 16 points from five matches after four wins and one loss, and a positive net run rate that keeps them firmly in the top two spots in the group. A win here would virtually lock in a quarter-final berth, making this one of the most important fixtures of their league stage.
However, Delhi will be without one of the biggest names in Indian cricket. Virat Kohli will not be playing in this match, a decision confirmed due to his broader international commitments. It was earlier reported that Kohli will be playing against Railways but Delhi coach has confirmed that star batter will miss the match.
Railways, meanwhile, are riding a decent run themselves. With 12 points from five matches, the same as a few other Group D challengers, they sit within striking distance of the top two and know that a win here could dramatically enhance their quarter-final prospects.
Delhi Vs Railways, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads
Railways: Ansh Yadav, Pratham Singh, Sahab Yuvraj, Upendra Yadav(w), Ravi Singh, Raj Choudhary, Ashutosh Sharma, Zubair Ali khan, Karn Sharma(c), Kunal Yadav, Rahul Sharma, Kush Marathe, Adarsh Singh, Akash Pandey, Suraj Ahuja, Mohammad Saif
Delhi: Sarthak Ranjan, Priyansh Arya, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Tejasvi Dahiya, Harsh Tyagi, Harshit Rana, Ishant Sharma, Prince Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Simarjeet Singh, Vaibhav Kandpal, Hrithik Shokeen, Yash Dhull, Rohan Rana, Divij Mehra, Arpit Rana, Ayush Doseja
Delhi Vs Railways, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Group D Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Delhi
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|0.803
|2
|Haryana
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|0.46
|3
|Odisha
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|0.975
|4
|Railways
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|0.298
|5
|Saurashtra
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|0.16
|6
|Gujarat
|5
|2
|3
|0
|8
|0.178
|7
|Andhra Pradesh
|5
|1
|4
|0
|4
|−0.648
|8
|Services
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|−2.349
Delhi Vs Railways, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
When to watch Delhi Vs Railways, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?
The Delhi Vs Railways, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 will be played at the KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur on Tuedsday, January 6 at 9:00 am IST.
Where to watch Delhi Vs Railways, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 matches are not being aired live on television or streamed on JioStar, despite the platform being the tournament’s official broadcasting partner. Only two matches will be live streamed in round 2 of VHT, Baroda vs J&K and Kerala vs Pondicherry.