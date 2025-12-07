Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Aussies To Bat Again As Stokes-Jacks Hand ENG Lead At The Gabba

Australia's Scott Boland celebrates with teammates the wicket of England's Harry Brook during the second Ashes Test in Brisbane. AP

Hello and welcome to the day 4 coverage of the 2nd Ashes Test between Australia and England in Brisbane. The match could really close out today with the visitors reeling at 134/6 and still 43 runs behind as Mitchell Starc & co look to finish off matters. Ben Stokes' side are up against it as they face a 0-2 series deficit. Follow the AUS vs ENG day 4 live updates from the 2nd Test, right here

LIVE UPDATES

7 Dec 2025, 11:10:52 am IST Australia vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Stokes-Jacks Wipe Out Deficit This is some batting from the English duo of Stokes and Jacks as they have wiped out the overnight deficit and it seems the Aussies will bat again at The Gabba. If only the opening batters will have applied the same application shown by Jacks and Stokes.

7 Dec 2025, 10:46:05 am IST Australia vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Stokes-Jacks Gain Slight Momentum Stokes-Jacks partnership have added 39 runs for the seventh wicket and going steady until now. However, once the lights set in, things could get tricky with Starc and Boland looking to extract more from the pitch. ENG 167-6 (49 Overs)

7 Dec 2025, 10:17:21 am IST Australia vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: ENG Wicketless A Boost! No swing yet on offer for the hosts and England have stayed wicketless so far in the early stages, which could be a psychological boost. Stokes and Jacks are showing great grit out there and negating all the Aussie bowlers are throwing at them. ENG 157-6 (44 Overs)

7 Dec 2025, 09:54:17 am IST Australia vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Ben Stokes-Will Jacks Thwart Early Swing Ben Stokes and Will Jacks have negated the early swing with the conditions favouring the batters. There's hardly any movement off the pitch for the Aussie bowlers and Stokes and Jacks are making the most of it.

7 Dec 2025, 09:34:08 am IST Australia vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Action Underway Action underway at The Gabba as Scott Boland steams ahead to Ben Stokes. Could probably be the last day of the Test.

7 Dec 2025, 09:19:31 am IST Australia vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Rain Predicted Today Can rain save England from a 0-2 deficit? As per AccuWeather, there's thunderstorm coming Brisbane's way this evening and if England do bat till then, perhaps they can have something to cheer about.

7 Dec 2025, 08:53:49 am IST Australia vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: ENG Reaction To Their Dismal Performance “Tough day, yeah, obviously not in a great position,” England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick said. “Obviously it’s been quite challenging watching what’s going on and Australia getting ahead of the game and putting us under pressure.”

7 Dec 2025, 08:22:03 am IST Australia vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Michael Neser Calls Mitch Starc 'The GOAT' “He’s (Starc) a special player,” Neser said. “He doesn’t like to admit it, but he is the GOAT — the greatest lefty of all time. “He does it with the ball, the bat, and to be next to him, witnessing what he does, is just amazing.”