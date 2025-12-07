Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Aussies To Bat Again As Stokes-Jacks Hand ENG Lead At The Gabba

Australia Vs England, 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE: Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland will look to close the English innings with the visitors reeling at 134-6 in its second innings and still needed to score 43 runs. Follow the AUS vs ENG day 4 live updates from the 2nd Test, right here

Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Australia vs England highlights, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 3
Australia's Scott Boland celebrates with teammates the wicket of England's Harry Brook during the second Ashes Test in Brisbane. AP
Hello and welcome to the day 4 coverage of the 2nd Ashes Test between Australia and England in Brisbane. The match could really close out today with the visitors reeling at 134/6 and still 43 runs behind as Mitchell Starc & co look to finish off matters. Ben Stokes' side are up against it as they face a 0-2 series deficit. Follow the AUS vs ENG day 4 live updates from the 2nd Test, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Australia vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Stokes-Jacks Wipe Out Deficit

This is some batting from the English duo of Stokes and Jacks as they have wiped out the overnight deficit and it seems the Aussies will bat again at The Gabba. If only the opening batters will have applied the same application shown by Jacks and Stokes.

Australia vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Stokes-Jacks Gain Slight Momentum

Stokes-Jacks partnership have added 39 runs for the seventh wicket and going steady until now. However, once the lights set in, things could get tricky with Starc and Boland looking to extract more from the pitch.

ENG 167-6 (49 Overs)

Australia vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: ENG Wicketless A Boost!

No swing yet on offer for the hosts and England have stayed wicketless so far in the early stages, which could be a psychological boost. Stokes and Jacks are showing great grit out there and negating all the Aussie bowlers are throwing at them.

ENG 157-6 (44 Overs)

Australia vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Ben Stokes-Will Jacks Thwart Early Swing

Ben Stokes and Will Jacks have negated the early swing with the conditions favouring the batters. There's hardly any movement off the pitch for the Aussie bowlers and Stokes and Jacks are making the most of it.

Australia vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Action Underway

Action underway at The Gabba as Scott Boland steams ahead to Ben Stokes. Could probably be the last day of the Test.

Australia vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Rain Predicted Today

Can rain save England from a 0-2 deficit? As per AccuWeather, there's thunderstorm coming Brisbane's way this evening and if England do bat till then, perhaps they can have something to cheer about.

Australia vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: ENG Reaction To Their Dismal Performance

“Tough day, yeah, obviously not in a great position,” England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick said. “Obviously it’s been quite challenging watching what’s going on and Australia getting ahead of the game and putting us under pressure.”

Australia vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Michael Neser Calls Mitch Starc 'The GOAT'

“He’s (Starc) a special player,” Neser said. “He doesn’t like to admit it, but he is the GOAT — the greatest lefty of all time.

“He does it with the ball, the bat, and to be next to him, witnessing what he does, is just amazing.”

Australia vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Playing XIs

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

Australia (Playing XI): Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett

Published At:
