Name: Scott Boland

Born: April 11, 1989, in Mordialloc, Melbourne

Scott Michael Boland is an Australian international cricketer. He is a right-arm fast-medium bowler and plays domestic cricket for Victoria and the Melbourne Stars. In March 2019, he was named the Sheffield Shield Player of the Year by Cricket Australia. Boland is one of the Indigenous Australians to be selected to play for Australia at the international level and, as of December 2021, is only the second male Aboriginal player to have played Test cricket for Australia. He was a member of the Australian team that won the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final.

He started his career with Parkdale Cricket Club in the Under-12 competition. At 16, Boland made the move to Victorian Premier Cricket club Frankston Peninsula to further his development as a cricketer. It was at Frankston that he started focusing more on his bowling under the guidance of coach Nick Jewell. Boland's first two seasons were challenging, with limited opportunities in the first-grade team. However, he found success in the second-grade, taking 37 wickets at an average of 18.60 in the 2008/09 season.

Boland's domestic career took a positive turn in the 2010/11 season when he claimed 33 wickets at an average of 25.3 for Frankston-Peninsula, earning him a rookie state contract with the Victorian team. He made his debut for Victoria in the Sheffield Shield against Western Australia on November 11, 2011, bowling 25 overs and taking 2/92 across the two innings.

Over the next few seasons, Boland steadily cemented his place in the Victorian team, featuring regularly in the Sheffield Shield and domestic one-day tournaments. The 2013/14 season was particularly productive, with Boland playing nine Sheffield Shield matches and taking 19 wickets. He also scored his highest first-class score of 51 runs against South Australia in this season.

The 2014/15 campaign saw Boland establish himself as a mainstay in the Victorian attack across formats. He played every match of Victoria's Matador Cup campaign, claiming nine wickets, and featured in eight Sheffield Shield games, including the final, taking 25 wickets at an average of 30.12. His performances helped Victoria win their first Sheffield Shield title in four seasons.

The 2015/16 season proved to be a breakthrough year for Boland. He took a career-best 7/31 against Western Australia, which caught the attention of the national selectors. Boland was subsequently selected to play for Australia against India in their tour of Australia in January 2016. At the end of the domestic season, he was awarded the Bill Lawry Medal as Victoria's best Sheffield Shield player, having taken 33 wickets at an average of 20.93 and helping Victoria win another Sheffield Shield title.

Boland made his international debut for Australia in the Twenty20 format against India on January 29, 2016. He then made his One Day International debut against the same opposition on January 12, 2016, but had a disappointing outing, recording figures of 0/74 – the worst by an Australian debutant bowler. Despite the poor start, Boland continued to feature in the ODI team throughout 2016, playing 14 matches in the year.

In 2018, Boland was selected for the Aboriginal XI that toured England to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the 1868 Aboriginal team's tour. He had an impressive tour, prompting some commentators to note that he was "unplayable at times." Boland took five wickets at an average of 28.40 over the six matches and was presented with the Taverners Australia Indigenous Cricketer of the Year award.

Boland's Test debut for Australia came against England on December 26, 2021, during the 2021–22 Ashes series. He had a dream debut, taking seven wickets, including an incredible 6/7 in England's second innings, a performance that led to the memorable commentary line, "Boland's got six at the 'G', build the man a statue!" Boland played in the remaining three Tests of the Ashes series, finishing with 18 wickets at an outstanding average of 9.55.

In 2022, Boland continued to impress in the Test arena, playing against the West Indies and South Africa. His economical bowling and ability to break partnerships were instrumental in Australia's success. In June 2023, he was selected for the ICC World Test Championship final against India at The Oval. Boland played a crucial role in Australia's victory, taking five wickets in the match, including the prized scalps of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja in the second innings.

During the 2023 Ashes tour of England, Boland's performances were less impactful, playing in only two Tests and returning best figures of 1/60. However, he achieved a personal milestone by scoring his highest Test score of 20 runs in the fourth innings of the first Test.

He has played for Australia, Frankston-Peninsula, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Stars, Rising Pune Supergiants, Victoria, and Victoria Under-23s. Additionally, there are logos for the Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Stars, Rising Pune Supergiant, and the Victoria team from 2021. Scott Boland has represented Australia in 10 Tests, taking 35 wickets at an average of 20.34 and an economy rate of 2.79. In ODIs, he has claimed 16 wickets from 14 matches at 45.31 with an economy of 6.07. Boland has also played 3 T20Is, picking up 3 wickets at 30.00 with an 8.18 economy rate. In first-class cricket, he has 380 wickets from 105 matches at 24.07, with best innings figures of 7/31. In List A games, Boland has 80 wickets from 67 matches at 40.35 and an economy of 5.50. He has also taken 78 wickets in 65 T20 games at 25.70 with an 8.40 economy rate

