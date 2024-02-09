Bowling allrounder Michael Neser has been recalled to Australia's squad for the team's first test series in New Zealand in eight years. (More Cricket News).

Neser played the last of his two tests in December 2022.

“It's great to see Michael Neser get another opportunity in the squad following his ever-consistent performances over a long period of time and the conditions we expect,” Australia's chairman of selectors George Bailey said in a statement Friday.