IMD Weather Alert Today: Red Warning for Mumbai, Goa, Gujarat and Karnataka

The IMD Weather Alert today has placed Mumbai, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka under a red alert as the weather department predicts extremely heavy rainfall on August 19. Continuous showers over the past few days have already caused flooding in several areas, and authorities are urging citizens to remain cautious.
IMD Weather Forecast and Flash Flood Risk
According to the IMD weather forecast, a strong low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is driving the monsoon into an active phase. This system is expected to bring heavy downpours across central and southern India for the next three to four days.
The IMD rain alert for Mumbai has also highlighted a flash flood risk for districts including Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg until 5:30 PM today. The agency has warned that intense spells could cause waterlogging and disruption of transport services.
Mumbai Rains Today: Red Alert in City
The Mumbai rains today have continued for the fourth straight day, with low-lying areas already facing severe waterlogging. The Mumbai rain red alert indicates that the city could experience “heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai in isolated parts. Commuters have been asked to avoid non-essential travel, and local authorities are on high alert.
With the IMD weather updates warning of continuous downpours, citizens are advised to check official announcements and avoid flood-prone areas. Authorities in affected states are on standby, monitoring rivers and dams closely to prevent emergencies.
State-Wise Weather Updates Today
Maharashtra: Konkan and ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra are expected to see extremely heavy showers.
Goa: Both North and South Goa districts are under a red alert due to possible flooding.
Karnataka: Coastal and north interior areas are forecasted to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Gujarat: The state is expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall on August 19 and 20, particularly in the southern districts.