Mumbai woke up to another day of chaos on Tuesday as relentless rainfall brought the city’s lifeline, its Mumbai local train services, to a grinding halt in several stretches. What started as an early morning shower quickly turned into heavy rainfall in Mumbai today, leaving the roads waterlogged and commuters stranded.
Delays Across Harbour and Central Lines
On the Harbour Line local trains, services were reported to be running late by 5–7 minutes, while trains on the central line struggled with delays of nearly 10 minutes. Railway officials confirmed that more than 100 pumps were deployed to clear water, but with continuous rain, flooding kept returning. The Mumbai local trains' running status showed repeated disruptions throughout the day, forcing thousands to wait on platforms or find alternate routes.
A major blow came when services on the Harbour Line between Chunnabhatti and CSMT were suspended after tracks went completely underwater. Similarly, parts of the Central Line between CSMT and Thane were halted, leaving passengers no choice but to wade through flooded tracks or return home.
Dadar, Thane, Kalwa, and Andheri–Jogeshwari were among the worst-hit spots, with ankle-deep water spilling over platforms. Videos from social media showed commuters helping each other climb onto safer ground, as trains crawled at a snail’s pace or stood still for hours.
Safety Measures and City-wide Impact
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for schools and colleges and urged offices to allow work-from-home. This decision followed an IMD Mumbai weather update, which issued a red alert in Mumbai warning of intense rainfall and possible flooding.
Low-lying areas such as Goregaon, Kurla, and Nalasopara reported waist-deep water, while traffic crawled on major roads. Despite the challenges, the Railways maintained that Mumbai locals remain operational to the extent possible. Their message on social media summed it up: “Won’t stop, won’t pause.”
For real-time train status and official alerts, commuters are advised to check the Central Railway and Western Railway channels and follow civic updates from the BMC.