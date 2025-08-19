Delays Across Harbour and Central Lines

On the Harbour Line local trains, services were reported to be running late by 5–7 minutes, while trains on the central line struggled with delays of nearly 10 minutes. Railway officials confirmed that more than 100 pumps were deployed to clear water, but with continuous rain, flooding kept returning. The Mumbai local trains' running status showed repeated disruptions throughout the day, forcing thousands to wait on platforms or find alternate routes.