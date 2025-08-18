Mumbai Rain Alert: City Struggles with Heavy Downpours

Mumbai rains alert: Heavy rainfall continues to trouble the financial capital as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city. Showers drenched Mumbai throughout Monday, marking the third consecutive day of waterlogging, traffic jams, and commuter disruptions.
State of Affairs in the City
Several areas, including Andheri, Sion, Ghatkopar, and Bandra, reported flooded roads. Major routes like the Western Express Highway and Eastern Freeway faced severe traffic congestion. According to the Mumbai weather today update, the IMD has warned that rainfall may intensify by evening, accompanied by strong winds of 40–50 kmph.
Over the past 24 hours, places such as Dadar and Nerul received up to 153 mm of rain, far above the average for this time of year. Despite the heavy rain in Mumbai, water reservoirs are now more than 90% full, which means there is no immediate water shortage, even as flooding continues.
Commutes and Daily Life Disruptions
Mumbai’s famous local trains, considered the city’s lifeline, are running late on the Central and Harbour lines due to waterlogged tracks. Roads, bridges, and arterial routes remain choked, making travel a huge challenge for daily commuters. Many offices have also been affected, as the rains in Mumbai today continue to disrupt normal life.
Safety Advice and Precautions
Civic authorities have warned of possible flooding in low-lying areas. People are being urged to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel during today's rain spells, especially near the coastline during high tide. Emergency and rescue teams remain on high alert, and citizens are advised to follow today's weather report and traffic updates closely.
The IMD’s weather forecast today suggests that more rain in Mumbai is likely over the next few days. Officials have urged Mumbaikars to plan travel carefully, follow safety guidelines, and remain alert. With Mumbai rain news today warning of heavy showers and continued disruptions, the city must prepare for more challenging days ahead.
To stay updated on the latest weather news, including Mumbai rain updates and live alerts on today's rain, locals are encouraged to follow the official announcements. As the rains in Mumbai continue today, safety and caution remain the top priorities.