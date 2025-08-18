1. BMC announced a holiday for all schools, including afternoon shifts, as several parts of the city reeled under severe waterlogging.
2. Red alert remains in effect for Borivali, Thane, Kalyan, Mulund, Powai, Santa Cruz, Chembur, Worli, Navi Mumbai, and Colaba.
3. Overnight rains triggered a landslide in the Vikhroli Parksite area, killing two people and injuring two others.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert for Mumbai, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across the city and adjoining areas. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a holiday for all schools, including afternoon shifts, as several parts of the city reeled under severe waterlogging.
According to IMD, a red alert—the highest in its four-tier system—remains in effect for Borivali, Thane, Kalyan, Mulund, Powai, Santa Cruz, Chembur, Worli, Navi Mumbai, and Colaba. Rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, is expected through the day.
The alert comes after a weekend of relentless downpours. On Saturday, parts of Mumbai recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall, leaving low-lying areas inundated and local train services severely disrupted. Overnight rains triggered a landslide in the Vikhroli Parksite area, killing two people and injuring two others.
The city had earlier been placed under an orange alert, but intense showers between 1 am and 4 am on August 16 in the suburbs prompted the escalation. Authorities have urged citizens to remain indoors unless necessary, as traffic congestion and waterlogging continue to hamper movement across the financial capital.