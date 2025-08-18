Summary of this article

1. BMC announced a holiday for all schools, including afternoon shifts, as several parts of the city reeled under severe waterlogging.

2. Red alert remains in effect for Borivali, Thane, Kalyan, Mulund, Powai, Santa Cruz, Chembur, Worli, Navi Mumbai, and Colaba.

3. Overnight rains triggered a landslide in the Vikhroli Parksite area, killing two people and injuring two others.