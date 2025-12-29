Himachal Weather Alert: Snowfall and Rain Predicted to End Dry Spell

Dense Fog and Cold Wave Alert

Even as the mountains await fresh snow, the lower and mid hills of Himachal are battling dense fog and persistent cold, with an Orange Alert in force for dense to very dense fog over parts of Bilaspur, particularly near the Bhakra Dam area, and the Balh Valley region of Mandi on December 28–29, while a Yellow Alert has been issued for Una, Hamirpur, Solan and Sirmaur until December 30 warning of significantly reduced morning visibility. The IMD has also signalled “Cold Day” conditions for the mid and high hills on December 31, followed by the likelihood of a cold wave in isolated pockets between January 1 and 3, prompting advisories for residents and tourists to drive cautiously on potentially slippery roads and to remain prepared for rapidly changing weather during the holiday period.

