Himachal Weather Alert: Snowfall and Rain Predicted to End Dry Spell

Himachal Pradesh is set to witness a shift in weather as the IMD forecasts light rain and snowfall in mid and high hills from December 31 to January 2. An Orange Alert has been issued for dense fog in Bilaspur and Mandi districts, while tourist hub Manali shivers at -7.5°C.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Snowfall Alert in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Weather Alert
  • Snowfall Alert: Light rain/snow likely in higher reaches from Dec 31 to Jan 2 due to a fresh Western Disturbance.​

  • Fog Warning: Orange alert for dense fog in Bilaspur and Mandi; Yellow alert for Una, Hamirpur, and Kangra till Dec 30.​

  • Temperature: Manali recorded a low of -7.5°C; Tabo froze at -6.7°C. Minimum temperatures are expected to rise by 2-3°C in the next 48 hours.​

  • New Year Forecast: Scattered rain/snow predicted for Dec 31-Jan 1; "Cold Day" conditions likely in mid-hills on Dec 31.​

  • Dry Spell Ends: The upcoming precipitation will break a month-long dry spell, where most districts saw a 99% rainfall deficit.

After a prolonged dry spell spanning over a month, Himachal Pradesh is bracing for a change in weather patterns just in time for the New Year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain and snowfall in the mid and high hills starting December 31, 2025, driven by a fresh Western Disturbance affecting the Western Himalayan region. While this brings hope for snow lovers, the state is currently grappling with harsh winter conditions, including dense fog and sub-zero temperatures in high-altitude areas like Lahaul-Spiti and Manali.

Snowfall and Rain Forecast

The approaching Western Disturbance is expected to become active from December 30, bringing much‑needed precipitation to Himachal Pradesh, with light rain or snow likely at isolated places in the high hills of Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul‑Spiti, Kangra and Kullu from late December 29, and intensity increasing on December 31 and January 1 when fairly widespread light to moderate snowfall is expected in the higher reaches. This wet spell is set to break the almost rainless December in which the state recorded around a 99 percent rainfall deficit, and although the plains and lower hills may stay largely dry, higher altitude locations are likely to see a “White New Year” in select pockets.

Dense Fog and Cold Wave Alert

Even as the mountains await fresh snow, the lower and mid hills of Himachal are battling dense fog and persistent cold, with an Orange Alert in force for dense to very dense fog over parts of Bilaspur, particularly near the Bhakra Dam area, and the Balh Valley region of Mandi on December 28–29, while a Yellow Alert has been issued for Una, Hamirpur, Solan and Sirmaur until December 30 warning of significantly reduced morning visibility. The IMD has also signalled “Cold Day” conditions for the mid and high hills on December 31, followed by the likelihood of a cold wave in isolated pockets between January 1 and 3, prompting advisories for residents and tourists to drive cautiously on potentially slippery roads and to remain prepared for rapidly changing weather during the holiday period.

