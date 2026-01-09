Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Dry Conditions with Dense Fog and Freezing Temperatures

On January 9, 2026, the Himachal Pradesh weather forecast predicts mostly dry and clear weather conditions in most of the districts through January 12. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that there will be no significant rain or snowfall within this period, and there should be light isolated snowfall in the higher areas of Kullu district and high-altitude places of Lahaul- Spiti. Since October, the state has remained mostly dry, and December 2025 is the sixth driest December in the last 125 years, raising concerns about the availability of water and the agricultural yield.