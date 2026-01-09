Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Dry Conditions with Dense Fog and Freezing Temperatures

Himachal Pradesh experiences dry weather on January 9, 2026, with clear skies across most districts. Dense fog likely in early morning/evening, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Baddi; cold wave conditions isolated in Kangra, Chamba. Maximum 13°C, minimum 0°C.

Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert
Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert
Summary
  • Dry weather in Himachal Pradesh till January 12.

  • Dense fog during early mornings and evenings.

  • Freezing conditions: Kukumseri -11.2°C coldest, Tabo -8.9°C, Kalpa -3.6°C, Solan -1.8°C.

  • No major temperature change for the next 3 days.

On January 9, 2026, the Himachal Pradesh weather forecast predicts mostly dry and clear weather conditions in most of the districts through January 12. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that there will be no significant rain or snowfall within this period, and there should be light isolated snowfall in the higher areas of Kullu district and high-altitude places of Lahaul- Spiti. Since October, the state has remained mostly dry, and December 2025 is the sixth driest December in the last 125 years, raising concerns about the availability of water and the agricultural yield.

Himachal Pradesh Dense Fog Alert

The early morning and evening periods will witness a lot of fog in the low altitude areas such as Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Paonta Sahib, and the Baddi area. A dense fog alert has been specifically given to these areas as visibility is considerably low during the peak times of fog. The commuters using National and State highways that pass through these districts are urged to be very cautious and make use of vehicle headlights.

Freezing Sub-Zero Temperatures Across Higher Elevations

Weather in Himachal Pradesh today shows severe freezing conditions with 13 of the state’s 34 meteorological stations recording sub-zero temperatures on January 8. Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti emerged as the coldest location with a minimum temperature of -11.2°C, while Tabo recorded -8.9°C, Kalpa -3.6°C, Solan -1.8°C, Narkanda -1.6°C, and Seobagh -1.5°C. Cold wave conditions are likely at isolated places over Kangra and Chamba districts during early morning hours. Frost conditions can develop in many plains and mid-hill areas where early morning temperatures remain below 4°C, posing risks to frost-sensitive crops.​

Himachal Pradesh Weekend Weather Forecast

The weekend (January 10-11) is expected to remain predominantly dry with sunny conditions across Himachal Pradesh. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain around 13°C while minimum temperatures hover around 0°C. No major change in temperatures is expected over the next three days, though a slight rise in minimum temperatures is anticipated after January 9. Shimla, the state capital, is forecast to experience sunny conditions on January 9-10 with daytime highs around 6°C (44°F) and overnight lows around -1 to -2°C (29°F).

The severe cold combined with dense fog creates serious health risks. Residents are advised to avoid early morning and evening outdoor exposure to protect against cold-related ailments, including hypothermia and respiratory issues.

