Uttarakhand Weather Update: Dry Conditions with Ground Frost and Cold Nights

Dry weather across Uttarakhand on January 9
Maximum temperature at 10-12°C in plains areas and minimum -3 to 5°C in hills
Shallow-moderate fog valleys hilly regions during the week
No snowfall or heavy rain expected while the weather improves gradually
Uttarakhand experiences predominantly dry weather on January 9, 2026, with no significant precipitation expected across the state. The ground frost conditions have formed in remote areas of the hilly areas, forming unsafe early morning conditions and a threat to the crops that are sensitive to temperature. The state still struggles with the current deficit in precipitation, as the December precipitation was a record 100% shortage. IMD predicts the likelihood of below-normal precipitation continuing until January-March 2026 with severe consequences to water availability, agricultural production and hydropower output in the Himalayan state.
Temperature Extremes Across Regions
The day temperatures in the plains of Uttarakhand, such as that of Dehradun, are likely to be 10-12°C, with the daytime temperatures being colder in the hill stations. In the plains, the minimum temperature at night is about 0-2°C, so that in the hills, such as the JoshuaMath, Rannikhet, Chakrata, Almora, Mussoorie, Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi, it drops to a dangerously low level of -3 to -5°C. According to the IMD, there will be no sharp change in minimum temperatures in the next 2-3 days, which implies that cold weather will continue in the whole state.
Dense Fog Persists in Plains and Valleys
Dense fog conditions continue to persist over Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and the plains of Nainital, Champawat, Pauri and Dehradun districts, with visibility severely restricted during early morning and late evening hours. Shallow to moderate fog is also likely in the valleys of hilly regions throughout the week, creating transportation hazards on mountain roads and passes. The combination of dense fog and extreme cold creates particularly dangerous conditions for early morning travellers and commuters. The fog is expected to continue through January 11, with gradual improvement expected thereafter as wind patterns strengthen.
Weekend Outlook and Extended Forecast
There is no significant change expected in the current weather pattern through January 10-11, with similar cold and dry conditions persisting across Uttarakhand. As the temperature rises gradually, relief from severe cold is expected from January 12 onwards, with temperatures warming by 2-4°C. The extended weather forecast indicates that precipitation will remain below normal throughout January-March, requiring careful water management and agricultural planning across the state.