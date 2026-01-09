Uttarakhand Weather Update: Dry Conditions with Ground Frost and Cold Nights

Temperature Extremes Across Regions

The day temperatures in the plains of Uttarakhand, such as that of Dehradun, are likely to be 10-12°C, with the daytime temperatures being colder in the hill stations. In the plains, the minimum temperature at night is about 0-2°C, so that in the hills, such as the JoshuaMath, Rannikhet, Chakrata, Almora, Mussoorie, Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi, it drops to a dangerously low level of -3 to -5°C. According to the IMD, there will be no sharp change in minimum temperatures in the next 2-3 days, which implies that cold weather will continue in the whole state.