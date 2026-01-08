Air India Takes Delivery Of First Line-Fit Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Since Privatisation

At present, Air India operates 26 Boeing 787-8 aircraft and six Boeing 787-9s inherited from Vistara, which has since been merged with the airline. The Air India Group now operates a fleet of more than 300 aircraft, with 185 aircraft under Air India and the remainder with Air India Express.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner Landing At London Heathrow Airport
Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner Landing At London Heathrow Airport Photo: Getty
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Air India has taken delivery of its first custom-built Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner since privatisation, marking a key step in its fleet modernisation drive under the Tata Group.

  • The aircraft is the first wide-body delivery under Air India’s 2023 Boeing order and the 52nd aircraft inducted from its 220 Boeing jets, alongside ongoing Airbus inductions.

  • With over 300 aircraft in the group fleet, Air India plans to refurbish legacy Dreamliners and induct more aircraft, aiming to operate 81% of international flights with upgraded planes by end-2026.

Tata Group-owned Air India has taken delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner nearly four years after privatisation, marking a significant milestone in the airline’s ongoing fleet modernisation programme.

An airline official said on Thursday that the title transfer of the aircraft was completed on January 7 at Boeing’s Everett facility in Seattle. After undergoing mandatory inspections by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aircraft is expected to arrive in India in the coming days.

The newly inducted aircraft is Air India’s first line-fit, or custom-built, Dreamliner—manufactured to the airline’s specific configuration and requirements during production. Configured in a three-class layout comprising economy, premium economy and business class, it is the first line-fit Dreamliner inducted since the airline was acquired by the Tata Group in January 2022. The last such aircraft was delivered in October 2017, when Air India was under government ownership.

Related Content
Related Content

According to the official, this delivery marks Air India’s first wide-body aircraft under its 2023 Boeing order and the 52nd aircraft overall from the 220 Boeing jets ordered as part of its historic fleet expansion. Air India Express has already inducted 51 Boeing 737-8 narrow-body aircraft, including its first line-fit aircraft, which joined the fleet in late December.

Following the Tata takeover, Air India placed orders for 350 Airbus and 220 Boeing aircraft. Of the Airbus order, six A350 wide-body aircraft have already been inducted into the Air India fleet.

At present, Air India operates 26 Boeing 787-8 aircraft and six Boeing 787-9s inherited from Vistara, which has since been merged with the airline. The Air India Group now operates a fleet of more than 300 aircraft, with 185 aircraft under Air India and the remainder with Air India Express.

The official added that around a dozen legacy Dreamliners fitted with refurbished interiors are expected to return to service through 2026 as part of the airline’s upgrade programme.

In November last year, Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said the group plans to induct 26 wide-body and narrow-body aircraft and operate 81 per cent of its international flights with upgraded aircraft by the end of 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After Australia Vs England Fifth Ashes Encounter

  2. WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh Set To Perform At Opening Ceremony Along With Star Sri Lankan Actress

  3. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: One-Sided Affair As PAK Clinch 6-Wicket Win

  4. Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Matches In India? BCB Claims ICC Willing To Solve 'Security Concerns' - Latest Update

  5. Baroda Vs Chandigarh Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Hardik Pandya's All-Round Show Propels BRD's Massive WIN

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crushes Japanese Shuttler Miyazaki To Seal QF Ticket; Ayush Shetty, Lakshya Sen Exit

  2. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  3. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  4. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  5. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  2. Jharkhand Marks Historic First With Participation At World Economic Forum, Davos

  3. No One Knows Which Dog Is In What Mood, Says Supreme Court On Stray Animals

  4. Kolkata Weather Update: Cold Wave Intensifies; Further Temperature Dip Expected

  5. Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Full Cooperation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

Entertainment News

  1. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  2. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  3. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  4. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  5. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Trump’s Greenland Gambit Puts NATO To The Test

  3. Beyond Venezuela: The Growing List Of Countries In Trump’s Crosshairs

  4. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  5. European Leaders Rally Behind Denmark As Trump Revives Claims On Greenland

Latest Stories

  1. KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket for January 10-11 Exams

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 Highlights: Hardik Pandya Stars In Baroda Win; Rishabh Pant-Led Delhi Thump Haryana

  3. Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World

  4. Bail at Last: Gulfisha Fatima Walks Free In Delhi Riots Case

  5. Supreme Court Flags Rising Stray Dog Menace

  6. Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Release Postponed Amid CBFC Delay, New Date Will Be Announced Soon

  7. Priyanka Chopra Is The 'Mother, Protector And Pirate' In The Bluff, Check Out First-Look And Release Date

  8. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Day Conditions Persist