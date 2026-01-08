Air India Takes Delivery Of First Line-Fit Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Since Privatisation

The newly inducted aircraft is Air India’s first line-fit, or custom-built, Dreamliner—manufactured to the airline’s specific configuration and requirements during production. Configured in a three-class layout comprising economy, premium economy and business class, it is the first line-fit Dreamliner inducted since the airline was acquired by the Tata Group in January 2022. The last such aircraft was delivered in October 2017, when Air India was under government ownership.