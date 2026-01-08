Air India Takes Delivery Of First Line-Fit Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Since Privatisation

Air India has taken delivery of its first custom-built Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner since privatisation, marking a key step in its fleet modernisation drive under the Tata Group.
The aircraft is the first wide-body delivery under Air India’s 2023 Boeing order and the 52nd aircraft inducted from its 220 Boeing jets, alongside ongoing Airbus inductions.
With over 300 aircraft in the group fleet, Air India plans to refurbish legacy Dreamliners and induct more aircraft, aiming to operate 81% of international flights with upgraded planes by end-2026.
Tata Group-owned Air India has taken delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner nearly four years after privatisation, marking a significant milestone in the airline’s ongoing fleet modernisation programme.
An airline official said on Thursday that the title transfer of the aircraft was completed on January 7 at Boeing’s Everett facility in Seattle. After undergoing mandatory inspections by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aircraft is expected to arrive in India in the coming days.
The newly inducted aircraft is Air India’s first line-fit, or custom-built, Dreamliner—manufactured to the airline’s specific configuration and requirements during production. Configured in a three-class layout comprising economy, premium economy and business class, it is the first line-fit Dreamliner inducted since the airline was acquired by the Tata Group in January 2022. The last such aircraft was delivered in October 2017, when Air India was under government ownership.
According to the official, this delivery marks Air India’s first wide-body aircraft under its 2023 Boeing order and the 52nd aircraft overall from the 220 Boeing jets ordered as part of its historic fleet expansion. Air India Express has already inducted 51 Boeing 737-8 narrow-body aircraft, including its first line-fit aircraft, which joined the fleet in late December.
Following the Tata takeover, Air India placed orders for 350 Airbus and 220 Boeing aircraft. Of the Airbus order, six A350 wide-body aircraft have already been inducted into the Air India fleet.
At present, Air India operates 26 Boeing 787-8 aircraft and six Boeing 787-9s inherited from Vistara, which has since been merged with the airline. The Air India Group now operates a fleet of more than 300 aircraft, with 185 aircraft under Air India and the remainder with Air India Express.
The official added that around a dozen legacy Dreamliners fitted with refurbished interiors are expected to return to service through 2026 as part of the airline’s upgrade programme.
In November last year, Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said the group plans to induct 26 wide-body and narrow-body aircraft and operate 81 per cent of its international flights with upgraded aircraft by the end of 2026.