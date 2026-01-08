Himachal Pradesh High Court Receives Bomb Threat Email; Security Heightened

The Himachal Pradesh High Court received a bomb threat through an email, triggering an immediate security response.
The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Tuesday received a bomb threat via email, prompting authorities to immediately step up security at the court .
Following the threat, teams from the bomb disposal squad, dog squad, and local police rushed to the High Court complex and conducted a thorough search of the premises. After an extensive inspection, no explosive materials were found, an official confirmed.
As a precautionary measure, security arrangements in and around the court were strengthened, and officials remained on high alert. Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the threatening email, police said.
Bomb Threats
A bomb threat e-mail sent to Vishal Bharti Public School in outer Delhi on Thursday turned out to be a hoax, with police tracing the sender to a student seeking to avoid exams, officials said.
According to PTI, a PCR call was received at Paschim Vihar East Police Station after the school principal reported receiving an e-mail claiming a bomb had been planted on the premises.
“Multiple teams reached the school and activated standard bomb threat protocols. The building was evacuated, and Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog Squad, and Fire Department teams conducted thorough checks,” a senior police officer told PTI.
No suspicious objects were found during the search, and the threat was declared a hoax.
A case was registered, and during the investigation, the cyber team traced the origin of the e-mail to a juvenile student.