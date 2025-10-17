Delhi School Bomb Threat Turns Out to Be a Hoax, Student Sent E-Mail to Skip Exams

Vishal Bharti Public School evacuated after fake bomb threat; cyber team traces the e-mail to a juvenile student.

Outlook News Desk
delhi school bomb threat delhi school news bomb threat to Delhi school
Delhi Police | Photo: PTI; representative image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A bomb threat e-mail forced evacuation at Vishal Bharti Public School in Delhi.

  • Police found no explosives; the threat was confirmed to be a hoax.

  • A juvenile student admitted sending it to avoid exams, and a case was registered.

A bomb threat e-mail sent to Vishal Bharti Public School in outer Delhi on Thursday turned out to be a hoax, with police tracing the sender to a student seeking to avoid exams, officials said.

According to PTI, a PCR call was received at Paschim Vihar East Police Station after the school principal reported receiving an e-mail claiming a bomb had been planted on the premises.

Bomb Threats to Delhi Schools - | PTI; Representational Image
Bomb Threats Trigger Evacuation At Multiple Delhi Schools

BY Outlook News Desk

“Multiple teams reached the school and activated standard bomb threat protocols. The building was evacuated, and Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog Squad, and Fire Department teams conducted thorough checks,” a senior police officer told PTI.

No suspicious objects were found during the search, and the threat was declared a hoax.

A case was registered, and during the investigation, the cyber team traced the origin of the e-mail to a juvenile student.

Delhi schools receive bomb threat mail (representational image) - | Photo: PTI
Six Delhi Schools Receive Receive Bomb Threats Today, Third Such Incident This Week

BY Outlook News Desk

“The juvenile was apprehended and during questioning, he admitted to sending the threatening mail because he was afraid of exams and wanted the school to declare a holiday,” the officer added, PTI reported.

Which schools got bomb threat in Delhi?

So far, the only school in Delhi reported to have received a bomb threat is Vishal Bharti Public School in Paschim Vihar, West Delhi. The threat led to the evacuation of the building and a comprehensive security check by police, the Bomb Disposal Squad, and other emergency teams.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

