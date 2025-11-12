IGI Airport Bomb Threat Hoax Follows Delhi Red Fort Blast

Bomb threat email sent to IndiGo's portal on Nov 12, 2025, targeting IGI Terminal 3, Chennai, and Goa airports, three fire tenders dispatched at 3:18 pm.
DFS call at 3:58 pm, bomb squads, sniffer dogs conducted checks; hoax confirmed, operations normalized.
Follows Red Fort blast on Nov 10 killing 13, Air India Express flight from Mumbai to Varanasi emergency-landed in Ahmedabad due to separate threat, cleared as hoax.
The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport received a bomb threat via email on November 12, 2025, prompting the dispatch of three fire tenders to Terminal 3 at around 3:18 pm. The threat, sent to IndiGo's grievance portal, also mentioned airports in Chennai and Goa, leading to precautionary security checks at those locations.
Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received the call at 3:58 pm, and after a thorough investigation by police, bomb squads, and sniffer dogs, the threat was declared a hoax with no suspicious items found. Operations at the airport resumed normally following the clearance.
The incident occurred two days after a car bomb explosion near Red Fort Metro Station on November 10, 2025, which killed 13 people and injured over 20, leading to a high alert across Delhi. In a related development, an Air India Express flight from Mumbai to Varanasi made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad Airport due to a separate mid-air bomb threat, with passengers safely evacuated and the aircraft cleared after checks.
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has mandated enhanced security measures at all Indian airports following the Red Fort blast, potentially causing longer check-in times. Delhi Police noted an increase in hoax calls post the explosion, with ongoing vigilance by security agencies.