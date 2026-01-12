Congress Leaders Wish Priyanka Gandhi On 54th birthday

Kharge, Venugopal and others praise her courage, compassion and voice for people’s rights

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Congress Leaders Wish Priyanka Gandhi On 54th birthday
Congress Leaders Wish Priyanka Gandhi On 54th birthday | Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said Priyanka Gandhi’s fight for people’s rights inspires party workers.

  • Senior leaders across parties lauded her fearlessness, commitment to the Constitution and Parliament role.

  • DMK and Congress leaders hailed her as a strong voice against authoritarianism and for democracy.

Birthday wishes poured in for Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as she turned 54 on Monday, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying her fighting for the people's rights continues to inspire every party worker.

Several Congress leaders hailed the Wayanad MP for taking up people's issues as they wished her on her birthday.

"Warm birthday wishes to AICC General Secretary and MP, @priyankagandhi ji. I wish her good health, happiness and a bright future ahead," Kharge said in a post on X.

"Her compassion and courage, steadfast commitment to the Constitution, and strong voice, both inside and outside the Parliament, fighting for people's rights continue to inspire and energise every Congress worker," he said.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said, "Wishing the dynamic and charismatic leader, AICC GS & Wayanad MP Smt. @priyankagandhi ji a very happy birthday! Your infectious energy and dedication to people's issues is a motivation for us all, may you go from strength to strength in the years to come!" The party's media and publicity department head, Pawan Khera, likened her to a lioness.

"To a daughter forged in courage, a sister who stands firm in adversity, a mother with fierce love, a colleague who guides with humility and grace, a leader anchored in unshakeable resolve...To the quintessential 'Sherni' of the Congress party...Happy Birthday @priyankagandhi ji," he said on X.

Related Content
Related Content

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar lauded Priyanka Gandhi for her fearlessness in speaking for the people.

"May you be blessed with good health and strength as you continue to speak fearlessly in Parliament. May you keep inspiring millions and carry forward the proud legacy of the Congress Party with conviction and courage," the party leader said on X.

Congress whip in Lok Sabha, Manickam Tagore, said her courage, compassion, and commitment to democratic values continue to inspire millions.

"Along with our leader Thiru #RahulGandhi ji, you give strength and hope to the idea of India. Wishing you and your family good health, happiness, and strength in the service of the people," Tagore wrote on X.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also greeted Priyanka Gandhi on her birthday.

"She's a fighter. She's feisty. She's fierce. She's fabulous. She's fun. Happy birthday to the one and only @priyankagandhi ji. Wish you laughter, love and light on your birthday and beyond!" she said.

The Congress, from its official X handle, wished the party leader good health.

"Your empathy, simplicity and unwavering dedication to the people make you truly special. May this year bring you joy, good health, and renewed strength as you continue your tireless quest to empower the people of India and build a brighter future for all," it said.

DMK MP K Kanhimozhi extended birthday wishes to Priyanka Gandhi.

"Warm birthday wishes to the dynamic leader of the INC, Thirumigu. @priyankagandhi. Her commitment to stand against fascist forces, especially during these challenging times for democracy and the Constitution, are truly commendable. Wishing her good health, happiness, and continued success in public life," the DMK leader said. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Karnataka Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 1st Quarter-final: MUM Slip To 165/6 After Shedge’s Dismissal

  2. Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd QF: UP Post 310/8 After Rizvi’s Stunning 88

  3. India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match: IND Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  4. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Skipper Shubman Gill Confirms Washington Sundar's Side Strain And Drops Major Update

  5. India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Kohli’s 93 Guides Hosts To Four-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dignity, Discourse, And Academic Leadership In Public Life

  2. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. Guwahati HC Bar Association To Boycott CJI’s Foundation Stone Ceremony

  5. Criminalisation Of Domestic  Workers:  Platform Providing  Domestic ‘Help’  Services  Faces Backlash    

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Sikh Procession In New Zealand Confronted By Haka Protest, ‘This Is Not India’ Slogans Raised

  2. US Carries Out Large-Scale Airstrikes On Islamic State Targets In Syria

  3. Trump Warns Cuba To ‘Make A Deal’ Or Face End To Oil And Money

  4. Golden Globes 2026: Date, Time, Host, Nominees, Presenters And Streaming Details

  5. Iran Protests: Death Toll Increases To At Least 203 People

Latest Stories

  1. Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 2: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Witnesses Dip, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark

  2. PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz Pay Tribute at Sabarmati Ashram, Inaugurates Kite Festival

  3. Amid Jana Nayagan Censor Row, Kamal Haasan Calls For 'Principled Relook' At Film Certification Process

  4. Patil Predicts Mahayuti Win In All 29 Maharashtra Civic Bodies

  5. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

  6. Rajasthan Weather Alert – Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Persist

  7. Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Time, Rituals, Significance And Celebrations

  8. West Bengal BLO Found Dead In Murshidabad School; Family Alleges SIR Work Pressure