DK Shivakumar to Seek Time From Delhi Police in National Herald Probe

"They (Delhi police) have not attached the FIR copy while issuing notice to me. I need a FIR copy, because we had already given all the required replies to the ED. I don't know what the FIR says, I only read in papers. They have given notice, so I will ask for a FIR copy. I will come next week after the Assembly session." The Delhi Police had issued a notice to Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress chief, seeking financial and transactional details as part of its probe into the National Herald case.