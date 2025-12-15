DK Shivakumar to Seek Time From Delhi Police in National Herald Probe

Shivakumar will request time to appear before Delhi Police after Karnataka’s winter session ends on December 19.
He has sought a copy of the FIR, saying he only knows its contents through media reports.
Delhi Police’s EOW says he holds “vital information” in the National Herald case linked to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.
As part of the investigation into the National Herald issue, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stated on Monday that he will request time from the Delhi police to appear before them the next week to provide the necessary information.
He stated that he will look for time after the Karnataka legislature's current winter session concludes on December 19. Additionally, he will request a copy of the FIR from the Delhi police.
Shivakumar, who is currently in the nation's capital, had previously stated that he would appear before the Delhi police on Monday. However, he put the idea on hold so that he could quickly return to Karnataka and take part in the final ceremonies of veteran Congress politician Shamanuru Shivashankarappa, which were set for Davangere later that day.
"I had to go (to appear before the Delhi police), but I have to go back urgently. I'm asking them for time, stating that I will come next week," Shivakumar told reporters in New Delhi.
"They (Delhi police) have not attached the FIR copy while issuing notice to me. I need a FIR copy, because we had already given all the required replies to the ED. I don't know what the FIR says, I only read in papers. They have given notice, so I will ask for a FIR copy. I will come next week after the Assembly session." The Delhi Police had issued a notice to Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress chief, seeking financial and transactional details as part of its probe into the National Herald case.
According to the Economic Offences Wing's (EOW) notification, Shivakumar is "supposed to be having vital information" regarding the National Herald case against prominent Congressmen Sonia and Rahul Gandhi that was filed on October 3 of this year.
The EOW had requested that Shivakumar appear before it or submit the necessary material by December 19 at the latest in the notification dated November 29.
Investigators have requested information regarding his personal history, his affiliation with the Congress party, and a detailed accounting of the money that he or affiliated entities allegedly transmitted to Young Indian.
"Whether it is Surjewala or Kharge (AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge) or Venugopal, I will meet everyone. During lunch yesterday, I met Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. I have met everyone. What's wrong?" he asked.
Shivakumar was in Delhi to take part in Congress's "Vote Chori" rally on Sunday, and had also participated in the lunch organised by the party for its leaders.
Responding to a question, whether any meeting is planned with leaders today, the Deputy CM said, he and Kharge will be travelling together to Karnataka to pay their last respects to Shamanuru Shivashankarappa.
Asked if he will seek time for a separate meeting with Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, during the next visit to Delhi, Sivakumar said, "Such things will be there between us in the party.... you don't worry."