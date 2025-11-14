Bihar Election Results: DK Shivakumar Calls Voting Results A 'Lesson,' Says Congress, INDIA Bloc Need New Strategy

D K Shivakumar said the Bihar results were a “lesson” and stressed the need for a fresh strategy for the Congress and INDIA bloc.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president D K Shivakumar on Friday said the Bihar election results signalled the need for a renewed strategy for both the Congress and the INDIA bloc. His remarks came as early trends showed the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) heading toward a sweeping victory in the state.
Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the mandate reflected the people’s decision and must be treated as a lesson for the opposition alliance. “The mandate has been given by the people. It is a lesson to us. I think in the future we will work out a new strategy for the Congress party and the INDIA bloc,” he said.
Responding to questions on whether welfare schemes—particularly the NDA’s ₹10,000 direct benefit transfer for women—contributed to the alliance’s strong performance, Shivakumar said he would comment after reviewing detailed reports.
Bihar voted in two phases on November 6 and 11. The NDA has taken commanding leads in over 180 of the 243 assembly seats, with trends indicating that the BJP is on course for its highest-ever tally in the state.