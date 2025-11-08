Rahul Gandhi's 'Dukaan' To Shut In Bihar As INDIA Bloc Faces Defeat: Amit Shah

Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Bihar Assembly Elections 2025
Shah also criticised Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. | Photo: PTI; Representative image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shah warns Rahul Gandhi’s ‘dukaan’ will close as INDIA bloc faces poll defeat in Bihar.

  • Accuses Congress-RJD of promoting illegal immigrants in Seemanchal region.

  • NDA expected to form government with 160+ seats, plans industrial and irrigation projects.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting that his 'dukaan' (shop) would close in Bihar as the INDIA bloc faces defeat in the upcoming assembly elections. He claimed the NDA is poised to form the state government by winning more than 160 seats.

Addressing consecutive rallies in Purnea, Katihar and Supaul, Shah accused Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav of being “hell-bent” on turning Bihar’s Seemanchal region into a “den” of infiltrators. He added that the Centre would identify every illegal immigrant, remove their names from electoral rolls, and deport them.

Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav are hell-bent on turning the Seemanchal region of Bihar into a den of infiltrators... We will detect and identify every illegal immigrant, delete their names from electoral rolls and deport them to their country,” Shah said, according to PTI.

Shah also criticised Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', urging voters: “If you don't want infiltrators to decide the next CM of Bihar, defeat the RJD-Congress combine that took out a yatra to save them.”

On the NDA’s prospects, he said, “Rahul Gandhi's 'dukaan' will be shut in Bihar as the INDIA bloc will be wiped out in the polls... NDA will form the government by securing 160 seats in the 243-member House,” PTI reported.

Shah further attacked the Mahagathbandhan, claiming that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi were preoccupied with their sons, Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, while asserting there were no seats vacant for them in Bihar or Delhi. “Half of the state has already shown the door to the Congress-RJD combine,” he said, referring to the first phase of polling held on 6 November.

Targeting the RJD, he remarked, “I agree with Tejashwi that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can't do in 'seven births' what Lalu did... He can't indulge in multiple scams.” Shah outlined plans to develop Bihar as an industrial hub through projects including petroleum refineries and other initiatives.

He also proposed using waters from Nepal’s rivers, which often cause floods in Bihar, to irrigate farmland, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

