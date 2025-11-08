Rahul Gandhi's 'Dukaan' To Shut In Bihar As INDIA Bloc Faces Defeat: Amit Shah

Shah further attacked the Mahagathbandhan, claiming that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi were preoccupied with their sons, Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, while asserting there were no seats vacant for them in Bihar or Delhi. “Half of the state has already shown the door to the Congress-RJD combine,” he said, referring to the first phase of polling held on 6 November.