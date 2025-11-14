Bihar Election Results: Tejashwi Yadav Trails In Raghopur; BJP’s Satish Kumar Leads By 2288 Votes

In a closely fought contest in Bihar’s Raghopur Assembly seat, RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is trailing behinnd BJP's Satish Kumar by 2288 votes, according to the latest figures released by the Election Commission of India as of 1.36 PM.
Raghopur—one of the state’s most politically significant constituencies and a traditional stronghold of the Yadav family—has witnessed intense polling activity, with both alliances treating the seat as a prestige battle.
While the margin remains razor-thin and counting continues, the early lead signals a competitive race that could swing either way as more rounds are tallied.
As counting began for Bihar assembly elections on November 14, 2025, Friday, the National Democratic Alliance took an early lead with 96 seats while the Congress-led Mahagathbandhan close on their trail with 56 seats.
The counting of votes polled in the two-phase elections commenced at 8 am across 46 centres, they said.
According to the Election Commission’s directions, postal ballot counting will begin first, and counting of EVMs will start at 8.30 am.
Bihar had registered a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent in the elections to the 243-member assembly in two phases on November 6 and November 11. A total of 7.45 crore voters were eligible to decide the electoral fate of 2,616 candidates.
In the days leading up to the counting day, the political fervour surged. BJP volunteers came together to prepare laddoos after exit polls predicted NDA's victory.
Rejecting the exit polls prediction, RJD continued allegations of 'vote theft' and alleged that a truck loaded with EVMs sneaked into the counting station in Sasaram, Bihar. In a high-stakes contest against the BJP-led NDA alliance, the INDIA bloc and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, among others, all sides have made ambitious promises — from welfare schemes for women to caste-based upliftment and tackling unemployment — while keeping the Jungle Raj narrative alive.