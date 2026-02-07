Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

Patna Police took the Purnea MP into custody after drama at his residence over an MP/MLA court warrant.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case
Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery CaseB) Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav was arrested late Friday from his Patna home in connection with a 1995 forgery case under IPC Section 467.

  • Yadav initially refused to go with police, claiming they lacked an arrest warrant, before being taken into custody amid protests by supporters.

  • The MP alleged political targeting, saying the action was linked to his criticism of the Bihar government and recent law-and-order issues.

Independent Bihar MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, was arrested by Patna Police late Friday from his residence here in connection with a case dating back to 1995, officials said.

When a police squad arrived to execute a warrant issued by an MP/MLA court in a case filed under section 467 (forgery of documents) of the Indian Penal Code, a high-stakes drama broke out at Yadav's home in the Mandiri area.

Yadav, who represents the Purnea Lok Sabha constituency, initially refused to accompany the police team, claiming they were carrying a warrant for the attachment of property but not for his arrest.

People’s Person: Pappu Yadav with his mother in Purnia - Photo: Suresh K. Pandey
Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar

BY Md Asghar Khan

He was, however, later taken into custody and will be produced before a competent court on Saturday.

The police team reached Yadav’s residence barely an hour after he returned from New Delhi, where he had attended the ongoing Parliament session.

"A warrant has been issued against the MP by the MP/MLA court here in connection with a 1995 case lodged under Section 467 (forgery of documents) of the IPC. The police team has gone to his house to produce him before the court tomorrow,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, Kartikeya Sharma, told PTI before his arrest.

Related Content
Related Content

During the operation, many of Yadav's supporters who had gathered at his house were seen arguing with the police officers.

Yadav told reporters before to his detention that he had already made plans to appear in court on Saturday.

"I have been telling these police personnel that I shall be appearing before the court tomorrow. In fact, that is the very reason I came here today. But, of course, I will not hand myself over to them," he said.

The controversial MP, a history-sheeter and former chief of the Jan Adhikar Party, accused the police of acting casually and claimed that some of the personnel were in plain clothes.

"They are misbehaving with my supporters and me. Moreover, they failed to furnish an arrest warrant when I asked for the same. All that they could produce was a warrant to attach my property,” Yadav said.

He further claimed that he was being targeted for raising issues critical of the state government.

"This has always been the case with me whenever my deeds expose the shortcomings of the government in the state. Police had tried to hound me out during the Covid pandemic when I was serving the people whom the government had forsaken.

"Of late, I have been highlighting the ineptitude of the government in handling incidents like the recent death of a NEET aspirant, which has brought to light the insecurity faced by girl students living in hostels in the city," he said.

Yadav had earlier in the day told reporters at the airport that female students had been calling him to complain that their fellow hostel residents were being forced into the flesh trade.

The MP, who supports the party and is married to a Congress Rajya Sabha MP, urged Samrat Choudhary, the Deputy Chief Minister in charge of the Home ministry, to take action against the purported racket.

Additionally, he made fun of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to respond to the Lok Sabha's Motion of Thanks regarding the President's speech.

"Fear had prevented the leader, who claims to have a 56-inch chest, from facing the Lok Sabha. He would do better to go and find shelter at some secure island," he said, without taking his name. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Day 2 LIVE Score, QFs: Mumbai In Tough Situation Against Karnataka; J&K Tumble Against UTK

  2. India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Key Battles To Watch Out For In Group A Clash

  3. IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Mumbai Weather Forecast, Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India Trounce England By 100 Runs, Become U19 World Champions For Record-Extending Sixth Time

  5. Bangladesh Launches New T20 League Following World Cup Ouster – See Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. André Béteille And The Moral Architecture Of Indian Sociology

  2. Telangana SIR 2026: Schedule Expected April-May, Booth Level Agents Required

  3. Day In Pics: February 06, 2026

  4. Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Plea Challenging High Court Collegium Process

  5. Protests Erupt In Manipur Hill Districts Over Kuki-Zo MLAs Joining New Govt

Entertainment News

  1. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  2. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  3. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  4. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  5. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. US-India Trade Deal: Time To Broaden Base Of India-Russia Economic Ties

  2. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  3. 12 Killed In Suicide Bombing At Shia Mosque In Islamabad During Friday Prayers

  4. Islamabad Shia Mosque Suicide Bombing: Death Toll Rises To 31, 169 Injured

  5. Where Roses Bloom In The Shadow of Oil Politics

Latest Stories

  1. Dhurandhar: PVR Inox Profits Surge By 166% Largely Driven By Box Office Performance Of Ranveer Singh's Film

  2. Ranji Trophy QFs Day 1 Highlights: Karnataka Restrict Mumbai To 120; Jharkhand Bowled Out For 235

  3. Shutdown Hits Kuki-Zo Areas In Manipur Over Govt Formation

  4. Actor Vijay’s Tax Penalty Case: Madras High Court Dismisses His Plea

  5. Telangana SIR 2026: Schedule Expected April-May, Booth Level Agents Required

  6. IND Vs ENG, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Final Highlights: India Beat England By 100 Runs To Become 6-Time Champions

  7. WPL Final: Smriti Mandhana Battled High Fever To Power Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Title Win

  8. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Predictions: Who Will Win