Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav was arrested late Friday from his Patna home in connection with a 1995 forgery case under IPC Section 467.
Yadav initially refused to go with police, claiming they lacked an arrest warrant, before being taken into custody amid protests by supporters.
The MP alleged political targeting, saying the action was linked to his criticism of the Bihar government and recent law-and-order issues.
Independent Bihar MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, was arrested by Patna Police late Friday from his residence here in connection with a case dating back to 1995, officials said.
When a police squad arrived to execute a warrant issued by an MP/MLA court in a case filed under section 467 (forgery of documents) of the Indian Penal Code, a high-stakes drama broke out at Yadav's home in the Mandiri area.
Yadav, who represents the Purnea Lok Sabha constituency, initially refused to accompany the police team, claiming they were carrying a warrant for the attachment of property but not for his arrest.
He was, however, later taken into custody and will be produced before a competent court on Saturday.
The police team reached Yadav’s residence barely an hour after he returned from New Delhi, where he had attended the ongoing Parliament session.
"A warrant has been issued against the MP by the MP/MLA court here in connection with a 1995 case lodged under Section 467 (forgery of documents) of the IPC. The police team has gone to his house to produce him before the court tomorrow,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, Kartikeya Sharma, told PTI before his arrest.
During the operation, many of Yadav's supporters who had gathered at his house were seen arguing with the police officers.
Yadav told reporters before to his detention that he had already made plans to appear in court on Saturday.
"I have been telling these police personnel that I shall be appearing before the court tomorrow. In fact, that is the very reason I came here today. But, of course, I will not hand myself over to them," he said.
The controversial MP, a history-sheeter and former chief of the Jan Adhikar Party, accused the police of acting casually and claimed that some of the personnel were in plain clothes.
"They are misbehaving with my supporters and me. Moreover, they failed to furnish an arrest warrant when I asked for the same. All that they could produce was a warrant to attach my property,” Yadav said.
He further claimed that he was being targeted for raising issues critical of the state government.
"This has always been the case with me whenever my deeds expose the shortcomings of the government in the state. Police had tried to hound me out during the Covid pandemic when I was serving the people whom the government had forsaken.
"Of late, I have been highlighting the ineptitude of the government in handling incidents like the recent death of a NEET aspirant, which has brought to light the insecurity faced by girl students living in hostels in the city," he said.
Yadav had earlier in the day told reporters at the airport that female students had been calling him to complain that their fellow hostel residents were being forced into the flesh trade.
The MP, who supports the party and is married to a Congress Rajya Sabha MP, urged Samrat Choudhary, the Deputy Chief Minister in charge of the Home ministry, to take action against the purported racket.
Additionally, he made fun of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to respond to the Lok Sabha's Motion of Thanks regarding the President's speech.
"Fear had prevented the leader, who claims to have a 56-inch chest, from facing the Lok Sabha. He would do better to go and find shelter at some secure island," he said, without taking his name.