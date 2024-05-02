Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar

Jha describes Yadav as a formidable leader who will dominate the scene wherever he goes. He also says that he is in the reckoning to become an MP because the Muslims here have voted for him. They have opted to vote for a Yadav and not for the RJD. Journalist Mukul, too, believes that the RJD seems troubled by the growing stature of Yadav. Not only does Yadav have clear relevance in Bihar’s politics, his social popularity has also grown in the last few years. The RJD has tried to defeat him. It may even be said about Tejashwi that, on this seat, he personally contested the election against Yadav.