Gross Mismanagement Of Dams Behind Himachal Environment Havoc: RTI

The Nathpa Jhakri hydel project (1500 MW)—one of the most significant hydel projects, built at a cost of Rs 8,187 crore in the 1990s after diverting Satluj water through a 27.4 km headrace tunnel—has also remained controversial for severe environmental damages and felling of hundreds of forest trees. Other projects, such as Karcham Wangtoo (1091 MW) and upcoming projects like Jangi Thopan Powari (804 MW), are facing stiff opposition from tribals and green activists in Kinnaur. The project is envisaged to have a concrete gravity dam 48 meters high from the riverbed level on the Satluj.