Aston Villa 2-1 Young Boys, UEFA Europa League: Malen Hit By Object As Fan Violence Mars UEL Game

Donyell Malen scored twice for Aston Villa in a 2-1 win over Young Boys on Thursday in a Europa League game that was temporarily halted because of crowd trouble that included the forward being hit by an object thrown from the stands. Malen appeared to be struck by a plastic cup after his 27th-minute goal — leaving a small cut on his head — and Young Boys fans again pelted the Villa players with thrown objects after the Dutch forward doubled the lead in the 42nd. Some away supporters then clashed with police, leading to the game being halted for about five minutes.

Aston Villa and Young Boys Europa League match-
A Young Boys fan is escorted from the stadium by police during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Young Boys in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
Aston Villa and Young Boys Europa League match-Donyell Malen
Aston Villa's Donyell Malen, second right, scores his side's second goal during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Young Boys in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
Aston Villa and Young Boys Europa League match-Young Boys fans
Young Boys' fans cause trouble during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Young Boys in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
Aston Villa and Young Boys Europa League match-Donyell Malen
Aston Villa's Donyell Malen reacts after being hit with an object from the away fans during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Young Boys in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
Aston Villa and Young Boys Europa League match-Donyell Malen
Aston Villa players speak to the referee after scorer Donyell Malen, second left, was hit by an object during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Young Boys in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
Aston Villa and Young Boys Europa League match-Amadou Onana
Aston Villa's Amadou Onana, right, and Young Boys' Dominik Pech, left, challenge for the ball during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Young Boys in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
Aston Villa and Young Boys Europa League match-Youri Tielemans
Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans, right, and Young Boys' Rayan Raveloson, left, challenge for the ball during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Young Boys in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
Aston Villa and Young Boys Europa League match-Darian Males
Young Boys' Darian Males, left, and Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen, right, challenge for the ball during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Young Boys in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
  8. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs