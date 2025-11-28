Aston Villa 2-1 Young Boys, UEFA Europa League: Malen Hit By Object As Fan Violence Mars UEL Game
Donyell Malen scored twice for Aston Villa in a 2-1 win over Young Boys on Thursday in a Europa League game that was temporarily halted because of crowd trouble that included the forward being hit by an object thrown from the stands. Malen appeared to be struck by a plastic cup after his 27th-minute goal — leaving a small cut on his head — and Young Boys fans again pelted the Villa players with thrown objects after the Dutch forward doubled the lead in the 42nd. Some away supporters then clashed with police, leading to the game being halted for about five minutes.
