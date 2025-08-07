National

Rescue Operations On As Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods In Uttarkashi’s Dharali

Rescue efforts are underway in Uttarkashi’s Dharali region after a sudden cloudburst triggered flash floods, stranding several residents and tourists. Teams from the Army, ITBP, and disaster response forces have been pressed into action, with helicopters airlifting people to safety and ambulances on standby. Multiple areas, including Harsil and Matli, have been affected as authorities race against time to bring the situation under control.