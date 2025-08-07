Rescue Operations On As Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods In Uttarkashi’s Dharali

Rescue operation underway following flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Dharali region, in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.
Stranded people being rescued following flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Dharali region, in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.
Rescue teams wait at Matli Helipad before leaving to evacuate stranded people from cloudburst-hit Dharali, in Uttarkashi.
Ambulances stand parked at ITBP camp amid rescue operations following cloudbursts in multiple areas of Uttarakhand.
People being evacuated from cloudburst-hit areas of Uttarkashi, in Uttarakhand.
A helicopter carrying people evacuated from cloudburst-hit Dharali arrives at Matli, in Uttarkashi.
People who were evacuated from cloudburst-hit Harsil being brought to Jolly Grant Airport, in Dehradun.
Rescue operations underway in flood-hit Dharali of Uttarkashi district, in Uttarakhand.
A flood-hit area in Dharali of Uttarkashi district, in Uttarakhand.