Indore Water Contamination: Official Dismissed, Two Suspended As Death Toll Rises To 10

The scale of the health crisis emerged from a statement issued by the office of the Chief Medical and Health Officer. “Till today, 7,992 houses were surveyed in which about 39,854 people were examined, out of which about 2,456 suspected patients were found, who were given first aid on the spot. Till today, 212 patients were admitted in hospitals, out of which 50 patients have been discharged. Currently, the number of patients admitted in hospitals is 162, and the number of patients admitted in ICU is 26,” the statement said.