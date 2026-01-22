Supreme Court Sets Time-Sharing Formula For Worship At Bhojshala Amid Tight Security

Reacting to the order, Bhojshala Mukti Yagya Samiti leader Gopal Sharma said, “Regarding the status of Bhojshala and its glorious establishment, our Hindu ancestors formed the Maharaja Bhoj Utsav Samiti in 1952 to spread the thoughts of Raja Bhoj, Saraswati, and Bhojshala to the masses, and began celebrating Basant Panchami.” He added, “Hindu society continues to follow this tradition to this day. Basant Panchami falls on January 23, and since it was a Friday, some confusion had arisen. The Supreme Court's order today stated the Hindu community has decided to observe continuous worship. Therefore, continuous worship will be held from sunrise to sunset.”