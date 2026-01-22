Supreme Court Sets Time-Sharing Formula For Worship At Bhojshala Amid Tight Security

Nearly 8,000 police and paramilitary personnel, including CRPF and RAF units, have been deployed to enforce the court’s order and maintain law and order at the ASI-protected site.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court intervened to prevent communal tension at the Bhojshala–Kamal Maula Mosque in Dhar, allowing Hindu prayers from sunrise to sunset and Muslim namaz between 1 pm and 3 pm on January 23, when Basant Panchami falls on a Friday.

  • Both communities accepted the apex court’s decision, with political leaders welcoming the arrangement and the administration directed to ensure peaceful conduct of rituals through separate spaces and security measures.

A heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces has been put in place in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district after the Supreme Court intervened on Thursday to prevent any tension at the disputed 11th-century Bhojshala–Kamal Maula Mosque complex.

With the Hindu festival of Basant Panchami falling on a Friday this year, both Hindu and Muslim communities had laid claim to the site for worship, raising concerns of possible communal friction. To address this, the apex court laid down a specific time-sharing arrangement.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant ruled that religious activities on Friday, January 23, would be divided between the two communities. As per the order, the Hindu community will be permitted to perform prayers from sunrise to sunset, while the Muslim community will be allowed to offer namaz between 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm. The court also directed the Muslim community to submit, in advance, a list of those attending prayers to the district administration.

Related Content
Related Content

The bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, appealed to both sides to maintain mutual respect and cooperate with the state and district administration to ensure law and order.

To enforce the Supreme Court’s directions and prevent any untoward incidents, nearly 8,000 police personnel have been deployed at the site, including units from the CRPF and the Rapid Action Force (RAF).

Reacting to the order, Bhojshala Mukti Yagya Samiti leader Gopal Sharma said, “Regarding the status of Bhojshala and its glorious establishment, our Hindu ancestors formed the Maharaja Bhoj Utsav Samiti in 1952 to spread the thoughts of Raja Bhoj, Saraswati, and Bhojshala to the masses, and began celebrating Basant Panchami.” He added, “Hindu society continues to follow this tradition to this day. Basant Panchami falls on January 23, and since it was a Friday, some confusion had arisen. The Supreme Court's order today stated the Hindu community has decided to observe continuous worship. Therefore, continuous worship will be held from sunrise to sunset.”

SC Continues Stay On New Aravalli Definition, Seeks Expert Inputs; Bars Mining In Region - | Photo: PTI | Representational
SC Continues Stay On New Aravalli Definition, Seeks Expert Inputs; Bars Mining In Region

BY Outlook News Desk

Zulfikar Pathan, head of the Kamal Moula Namaz Intezamia Committee, said the Muslim community had unanimously accepted the Supreme Court’s decision. “The Supreme Court's order mandates that namaz be offered safely and systematically within the premises. The April 7, 2003 order has been upheld. So, my appeal to everyone is to maintain peace and order,” Pathan said, adding that the community would further review the order and provide a response.

Former chief minister and Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh also welcomed the decision. “When Basant Panchami falls on a Friday, Hindus go before 12 noon, and Muslims offer namaz from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Then, from 3 p.m., Hindus can also offer flowers. Now, it is the responsibility of the administration to follow the Supreme Court's decision,” Singh said.

Both Hindu and Muslim groups had sought permission to conduct religious activities at the Bhojshala complex on January 23, which coincides with Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Basant Panchami. Hindus consider the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected monument to be a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim community refers to it as the Kamal Maula mosque.

Under an arrangement put in place by the ASI on April 7, 2003, Hindus are allowed to perform puja at the site on Tuesdays, while Muslims offer namaz on Fridays.

The Supreme Court noted that the Additional Solicitor General and the Advocate General had fairly suggested that, after ascertaining the number of members of the Muslim community expected for namaz between 1 pm and 3 pm, an exclusive and separate space within the premises should be earmarked for prayers. “Similarly, a separate space, as per the past practice, shall be made available to the Hindu community to hold the traditional ceremonies on the occasion of Basant Panchami,” the bench said.

The court directed the district administration to make adequate law and order arrangements, adding, “The district administration may, with a view to ensure maintenance of law and order, issue appropriate passes, free of cost, for the visitors or may adopt any other fair measures to ensure no untoward incident takes place and the rituals are performed peacefully.”

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by the Hindu Front for Justice, through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, seeking exclusive rights for Hindus to offer prayers on Basant Panchami. Jain argued that the ASI’s 2003 order did not address situations where Basant Panchami coincides with Friday prayers and sought uninterrupted worship rights for Hindus for the entire day.

Senior advocate Salman Khurshid, appearing for the mosque committee, submitted that Friday namaz takes place between 1 pm and 3 pm and that the premises could be vacated thereafter. He also said that the approximate number of worshippers from the Muslim community would be conveyed to District Magistrate Priyank Mishra.

Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, representing the Centre and the ASI, assured the court that the district administration would ensure the maintenance of law and order.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GG Vs UPW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: UP Warriorz Eye Win Against Gujarat Giants

  2. England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Mendis-Wellalage Find Solid Finish | SL 271/6 (50)

  3. T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Stand Firm On Not Travelling To India Amid ICC's Ouster Ultimatum

  4. Pakistan Cricketers Caught In Ponzi Trap: Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen To Face Huge Losses – Report

  5. WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants Draft Jintimani Kalita To Replace Injured Titas Sadhu For Remainder Season

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open Day 5 LIVE Scores: Jannik Sinner Sails Into Round 3; Stan Wawrinka Wins Thriller

  2. Naomi Osaka Vs Sorana Cirstea, Australian Open: Former World Number One Progresses To Third Round

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs James Duckworth, Australian Open: Reigning Champ Overpowers Home ‍Wildcard

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Francesco Maestrelli, Australian Open: Serbian Registers 399th Grand Slam Match Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs McCartney Kessler, Australian Open: Sixth Seed Beats Doubles Partner To Advance

Badminton

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Dense Fog

  2. Me Coming Out Alive Is A Miracle: Hany Babu, Bhima-Koregaon Accused, On Life Behind Bars

  3. Greater Noida Death Case: Builder Sent To Week-Long Judicial Custody, SIT Questions Noida Authority Officials

  4. ‘Stopped Since Dawn’: ASHA Workers Detained While Marching for Higher Pay in Bengal

  5. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Will Not Be Blackmailed: Swedish PM Says As Tensions With US Mount

  2. Over 300 Journalists Jailed Worldwide For Fifth Straight Year: CPJ

  3. Trump Presses for US Control of Greenland At Davos Forum

  4. Greenland Urges Residents To Prepare Amid Fears Of Possible US Military Action

  5. Chile Declares Catastrophe As 18 Killed In Raging Wildfires

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress District Chiefs To Take On ‘Corrupt’ Regime Fearlessly

  2. Trump’s DON-ROE Doctrine And A New Aggressive America

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round 6 Day 1: Run-Out Ruins Easwaran’s Fine Innings At 81; Gill Goes For Duck

  4. Vishal Bhardwaj Addresses Rumoured Fallout With Shahid Kapoor: We've Formed A Bond Between Us Like Laxmikant-Pyarelal

  5. Australian Open Day 5 LIVE Scores: Jannik Sinner Sails Into Round 3; Stan Wawrinka Wins Thriller

  6. Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea, Australian Open 2nd Round Highlights: Wawrinka Outlasts Gea in 5-Set Epic - As It Happened

  7. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  8. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code