Indore Water Contamination: MP Minister Admits Lapses As Seven Die In Bhagirathpura

On the reported fatalities, Vijayvargiya said, “I will not comment on this at present because some people have died natural deaths, while some fatalities have occurred in this incident as well. Therefore, after an inquiry by doctors and the administration, we will share the figures.” He noted that while the number of people suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea in Bhagirathpura has declined, hospital admissions and treatment at health centres were still continuing, according to PTI.