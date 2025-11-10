Kerala In Election Mode As Local Body Polls Kick Off In December 2025

In Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, a high-stakes battle is already underway with major political fronts announcing their candidates. The corporation, currently ruled by the LDF, has the BJP as the main opposition. The Congress, which was relegated to third place in 2020, has intensified its efforts this time, announcing candidates early and launching an aggressive campaign. The BJP, which has a strong organisational base and a significant voter presence in the capital, is mounting a no-holds-barred campaign to capture the Corporation. The stage is set for a fierce three-cornered contest in the capital.