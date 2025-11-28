Kerala’s Local Body Polls: Inside a Quiet Women’s Revolution

Kerala is witnessing a quiet but powerful transformation in local governance, driven by a new generation of women panchayat leaders. Backed by the State’s 50 percent reservation for women in local bodies and long-standing social reforms, Kerala’s panchayats are proving how women’s political participation can redefine governance

N.K. Bhoopesh
N.K. Bhoopesh
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kerala
Women across Kerala took to the streets to express their appreciation of the comprehensive welfare measures announced by the Chief Minister  Photo: x.com/cpimspeak
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kerala’s decentralised governance model has opened the door for thousands of women to take leadership roles in local bodies.

  • For many first-time women representatives, local body elections have been life-changing, transforming them into confident leaders with wider political responsibilities.

  •  Despite initial hurdles such as gender bias and mansplaining, women leaders have steadily earned community trust, illustrating how grassroots politics can drive lasting social change

Sajidath, the president of a grama panchayat in Kozhikode district, is busy addressing various issues raised by local residents while preparing for a party meeting ahead of the local body elections. Although she is not contesting this time, she remains active on the campaign trail, showcasing the panchayat’s achievements under her leadership and outlining her party’s plans if re-elected.

She became president of the Kizhakoth grama panchayat in 2023 despite having no prior political experience. Sajidath is one of about 400 women panchayat presidents in Kerala leading the State’s decentralised development. “Ours is a UDF-ruled panchayat, but we have ensured support from all political parties in the development process,” she says.

BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar poses for a photograph with all BJP candidates contesting the upcoming Kerala local body elections - PTI
Kerala In Election Mode As Local Body Polls Kick Off In December 2025

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

Empowerment Through Political Participation

A 50 per cent reservation for women in Kerala’s civic bodies came into effect in 2010, when CPI(M) leader V.S. Achuthanandan was the Chief Minister. The reform marked a turning point in the State’s decentralised governance model. What began as a structural intervention soon evolved into a social transformation: each election cycle since has brought more women into public life, with many not only chairing panchayats but also contesting and winning in general, non-reserved seats.

Related Content
Related Content

Kerala’s long-standing emphasis on social development — higher literacy rates, stronger public health systems, and active grassroots mobilisation — created fertile ground for women to step into governance. The Kudumbashree mission, with its extensive network of women’s neighbourhood groups, further nurtured political confidence and leadership skills at the community level. Over time, these networks have become pipelines for women entering elected office.

“Women’s participation in local bodies has a history of 30 years in Kerala, but after the 2010 local body elections, it increased manifold. This has transformed Kerala — and the lives of women here,” says P.K. Sreemathy, president of the All-India Democratic Women’s Association and CPI(M) central committee member. “As the first president of a district panchayat, I witnessed firsthand how women overcame challenges both inside and outside the home.”

Today, Kerala has more than 400 women panchayat presidents leading development initiatives, managing budgets, and shaping local policy. Many of them — like Sajidath — entered politics with no prior experience but have become key actors in grassroots planning, welfare implementation, and disaster response. Their presence has not only broadened the scope of women’s political representation but has also altered the nature of local governance: issues such as housing, health, gender-based violence, livelihood security, and public services now receive greater attention and continuity.

Sreemathy, who later served as an MP and a minister in Kerala, describes this shift as one of the State’s most significant social movements. “When women lead, development becomes more inclusive,” she says. “The changes we see today in our panchayats are the result of thousands of women stepping forward, bringing their lived experience into governance.”

People in the village were naturally terrified of cancer. Fearing it, they were reluctant to take the detection test - Outlook India
How Kerala Is Fighting Cancer One Village At A Time

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

Deepening empowerment

Many women panchayat presidents have gone beyond routine governance to launch programmes specifically aimed at empowering women in their communities. Najmaneesa, one such president, says her greatest achievement has been guiding the panchayat towards strengthening the financial independence of ordinary women.

“During our tenure, we ensured support for women who wanted to buy autorickshaws for self-employment,” she says. “We also introduced plans to promote entrepreneurship among women. For proposals that met the panchayat’s criteria, we offered a 50 per cent subsidy to help them get started.”

These interventions, she adds, were designed to help women move from informal, low-paid work to more stable and dignified livelihoods — a shift increasingly evident in many panchayats across the State.

For K. Rathi, president of the Kannapuram grama panchayat in Kannur district, the achievement has been remarkable. Under her leadership, the panchayat became the first in the country to be declared cancer-free — a milestone later featured in a World Health Organisation publication. Spread across 14.39 square kilometres, with 4,531 households and over 18,000 residents, Kannapuram has been running a sustained cancer awareness and screening campaign since 2016.

When Rathi took charge in 2021, the programme gained renewed momentum. In partnership with the Malabar Cancer Centre, a leading cancer research institute in Thalassery, the panchayat began conducting regular screenings for residents, strengthening early detection and prevention efforts. To ensure the programme was inclusive, the panchayat also reached out to migrant workers from northern states. “For this, we conducted an awareness campaign in Hindi,” Rathi said.

Politics Changes Life

For some women, local body elections have been transformative.  Anas Rosna Steffi, a student from a tribal community who never imagined entering politics, says her journey began by accident. “I was preparing for the UPSC exam five years ago, but during the COVID-19 restrictions, I had to return home to Wayanad. It was the time of the local body elections, and some of my father’s friends in the CPI(M) approached me and encouraged me to contest. I won—and was elected panchayat president.”

The experience, she says, changed her life. “With the help of my comrades, I ensured that all eligible families who owned land received houses through the Life Mission scheme. There are still landless families in the panchayat, and something must be done for them too.” While people were generally cooperative, she recalls facing “a lot of mansplaining” in the initial months, though attitudes eventually shifted. Recognising her leadership, the CPI(M) has now fielded her for a district panchayat seat.

Kerala’s celebrated decentralisation model—often cited by academics for its deep grassroots participation—owes much to the involvement and leadership of women. Local body elections have played a key role in enabling this, helping expand and deepen women’s empowerment across the state.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Round 2 LIVE Scores: Abhishek Sharma-led Punjab Bowl First; Mumbai Up Against Vidarbha

  2. MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Enjoy Car Ride After Meet-up In Ranchi - WATCH

  3. WPL 2026 Dates: Fourth Edition To Be Played In Navi Mumbai, Vadodara From January 9 to February 5

  4. Deepti Sharma Returns To UP Warriorz For INR 3.20 Crore After Intense WPL Auction Battle

  5. Jemimah Rodrigues Steps Back From Women's Big Bash League to Support Smriti Mandhana

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A BLO’s Burden: A Day In The Life Of ECI’s Foot Soldiers

  2. BLOs Face ‘Inhuman’ Pressure Under SIR: Akhilesh Yadav

  3. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  4. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  5. Criminalising Dissent: The Activist And The Intellectual As ‘Threat’

Entertainment News

  1. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  2. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  3. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  4. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  5. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  2. Shooting Near White House: 2 National Guard Members Shot In Washington DC

  3. Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

  4. Washington Shooter Identified As Afghan Immigrant, Trump Blames Biden

  5. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  3. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  4. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  5. NIA Gets 10-Day Custody Of Faridabad Resident In Red Fort Bombing Case

  6. Modi Hails Ahmedabad Winning Commonwealth 2030 Bid

  7. 'Satire Not Illegal', 'Thin Skinned Officer': SRK Vs Wankhede Court Showdown

  8. Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted as Weather System Deepens over Bay