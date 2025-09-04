How Kerala Is Fighting Cancer One Village At A Time

Nine years of sustained grassroots cancer awareness have transformed a Kerala panchayat into a model for preventive health

N K Bhoopesh
N K Bhoopesh
Updated on:
Updated on:
Keralas fight against cancer
People in the village were naturally terrified of cancer. Fearing it, they were reluctant to take the detection test Photo: Outlook India
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- Kannapuram panchayat in Kerala sets a model in the fight against cancer, through community-led programmes.

- The initiative, which has significantly improved early detection and prevention, has now been featured in a World Health Organisation journal.

- ASHA workers and Kudumbashree members played a pivotal role in mobilising women, not just for initial screenings but also for follow-up check-ups

Kannapuram, a village in northern Kerala, approximately 100 km from Kozhikode, has gained international recognition for its efforts in combating cancer. Through a community-driven awareness and screening programme carried out with the support of the Malabar Cancer Centre, the panchayat has managed to bring almost its entire population under regular health monitoring. The initiative, which has significantly improved early detection and prevention, has now been featured in a World Health Organisation (WHO) journal.

Kannapuram grama panchayat, spread across 14.39 square kilometres with 4,531 households and over 18,000 residents, has been conducting a sustained cancer awareness and screening drive since 2016. Over the past nine years, the panchayat has made significant progress in educating people about the disease and breaking the stigma surrounding it.

The programme is built on grassroots interventions, including house-to-house visits, periodic medical camps, and routine screenings for residents. The panchayat has also extended its outreach to migrant workers and vulnerable groups, ensuring that awareness and preventive care reach every section of the community.

The initiative was launched after a sharp rise in cancer cases among women in the village came to light. According to the World Health Organisation, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide and also a leading cause of cancer deaths, primarily due to late detection. According to a study, the incidence of breast cancer has been increasing in developing countries over the past three decades. Despite good health indicators, breast cancer is a public health problem in Kerala, with an annual incidence of 14.9/100,000 population. (A Population-based case-control study on breast cancer and the associated risk factors in a rural setting in Kerala)

Related Content
Related Content

Although unaware of these findings at the time, the panchayat decided to conduct a comprehensive survey encompassing all women in the village to ensure early diagnosis and timely treatment.

People in the village were naturally terrified of cancer. Fearing it, they were reluctant to take the detection test. A house-to-house general health survey was conducted among the 3800 households by community volunteers using a structured questionnaire. However, the Panchayat authorities acknowledge that many did not share accurate information due to fear and a lack of understanding.

“After this, we undertook an extensive awareness campaign among people of all ages,” says K V Ramakrishnan, former president of the panchayat. People had many misconceptions about the testing, he added.

Dr. Neethu A.P., assistant professor in the Preventive and Community Oncology Department at the Malabar Cancer Centre Post Graduate Institute of Oncology Sciences and Research, Thalassery — the hospital that partnered with the panchayat in its mission — recalls one such instance. “When I asked a woman to undergo a mammogram, she broke down in fear, saying she had two children and worried about who would look after them. She believed the test itself was meant only for cancer patients. Even my reassurance did little to calm her. But when the results came out, the relief and joy on her face were overwhelming for all of us,” Dr. Neethu said.

However, things began to change, and the awareness programme started to influence people.

The panchayath first focused on the women. In the total population, 55 per cent are women. “With the help of the Malabar Cancer Centre, we undertook extensive detection tests among the women in the panchayath. Those identified for further test were taken to the hospital, and advanced tests were carried out.” Panchayat President K. Rathi told Outlook. What was started to identify breast cancer among women soon expanded to identify cervical and uterine cancers. “For this, we conducted a 10-day camp with the help of the doctors. Tests were conducted, and the panchayat made arrangements and took those who were advised for further check-ups to Malabar Cancer Centre,” adds Rathi.

The Early Cancer Detection clinic began operating at the Public Health Centre in 2017.

The Family Health Centre was upgraded with new facilities, including cryotherapy to remove abnormal tissue and a colposcope to help detect early signs of cervical cancer. These additions have improved the centre’s ability to provide timely diagnosis and treatment.

ASHA workers and Kudumbashree members played a pivotal role in mobilising women — not just for initial screenings but also for crucial follow-up check-ups. “This is what makes the model effective,” explains Dr. Neethu A.P. “Because of fear and misconceptions, many women hesitate to undergo screening. But the panchayat authorities, with the help of ASHA workers and Kudumbashree units, persuaded them through relentless campaigning.”

The team employed innovative methods to spread awareness, incorporating messages into temple festivals and other religious gatherings where the community naturally gathered. “That made a big difference,” says Dr. Neethu. “We only provided technical support — the real driving force came from the people themselves.”

The campaign gained publicity as a women’s health empowerment movement, with females taking the lead, and all female stakeholders getting screened on the first day, thereby becoming role models. Trained female technicians screened 200–500 women daily.

Nine years of sustained grassroots cancer awareness have transformed a Kerala panchayat into a model for preventive health. Authorities say nearly 96% of women above 30 underwent breast cancer screening—a feat rarely achieved at the community level. Of those screened, approximately six per cent were referred for follow-up tests. The impact was remarkable: the detection rate stood at 0.96 per 1,000, with all cases identified at an early stage and treated successfully.

With women’s screening well established, Kannapuram panchayat has now shifted its focus to men. Campaigns and medical tests are being organised with the support of experts. Recognising the large number of migrant workers in the area, the panchayat has also begun conducting awareness sessions in Hindi. Panchayat president K. Rathi even took it upon herself to learn the language. “Now I can converse with them a little bit,” she says with a smile, underscoring how deeply the village has embraced inclusivity in its fight against cancer.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Irfan Pathan Speaks Out After Old Interview On MS Dhoni Hookah Rumors Resurfaces

  2. Virat Kohli Faces Fan Fury For Statements On Chinnaswamy Stampede

  3. Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions, UP Premier League 2025 Eliminator 1: Navneet, Bhuvneshwar Help GL Enter Q2

  4. Ireland Vs England: Jordan Cox Called Up For Three Lions T20I Squad

  5. South Africa Vs England: Temba Bavuma Credits Bowlers For SA’s Big Win Over ENG In First ODI

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Quarterfinal: Sinner Trails In Second Set After Winning First

  2. US Open: Felix Auger-Aliassime Battles Past Alex De Minaur Into The Final Four

  3. US Open: Anisimova Gets Revenge Over Swiatek At Flushing Meadows

  4. Felix Auger Aliassime Vs Alex De Minaur Highlights, US Open 2025 QF: Canadian Underdog Stuns Eighth Seed In Epic Battle

  5. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus Advance To Quarterfinals

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  2. India Allows Foreign Minorities To Stay Without Passports; Muslims Excluded

  3. Jhelum River Crosses Danger Mark In Kashmir; Authorities Issue Flood Alert

  4. Day In Pics: September 03, 2025

  5. Right To Protest Is Not Absolute: Delhi High Court Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Judge Orders Google To Share Search Data With Competitors, Retains Chrome And Android

  2. Israeli Drones Drop Grenades Near UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon, UNIFIL Reports

  3. Singapore PM Wong Reaches Delhi For Three-Day Trip

  4. Trump Accuses Xi Of Conspiring Against US As Putin, Kim Attend Military Parade In China

  5. China's Military Parade Showcases Power with Putin and Kim in Attendance

Latest Stories

  1. Judge Orders Google To Share Search Data With Competitors, Retains Chrome And Android

  2. Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Date, Visarjan Muhurat And All You Need To Know

  3. China Vs Malaysia Highlights, Super 4s Hockey Asia Cup: Syed Cholan And Akhimullah Anuar Goals Help MAS Win 2-0

  4. NIRF Rankings 2025 to be Released on September 4

  5. Indian Tariffs 'Huge Strategic Harm to America': Former US NSA Jake Sullivan

  6. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Release Date, Cast, Episode Titles And Other Details

  7. Heavy Rains Devastate Jammu Region: Two Killed in House Collapse, Major Roads Remain Closed

  8. Horoscope Today, September 3, 2025: Predictions for Leo, Sagittarius, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs