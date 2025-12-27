Cong Suffers Setback In Mattathur As All Eight Members Quit, Back BJP-Supported Independent

The 24-member panchayat has a numerical composition of 10 LDF members, eight from the UDF, four from the NDA and two Independents. The Hindu reported that Ms. Tessi secured 12 votes—eight from the former Congress members and three from the four BJP members—while one BJP vote was declared invalid. Independent councillor K. R. Ouseph, who had contested as a Congress rebel, received 10 votes, all from LDF members.