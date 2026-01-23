CPI(M) Fuels Natesan’s Communal Rhetoric: Polarisation Danger Ahead of Kerala Polls

The debate intensified in September 2025 during the Global Ayyappa Sangamam at Pampa near Sabarimala, organised by the CPI(M)-led government. Both the Congress and BJP accused the LDF of politicising the event. Despite Natesan’s earlier remarks, the Chief Minister arrived in the SNDP leader’s car, a move widely seen as an endorsement. Critics claim that the LDF government, which had taken a firm stand supporting the entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50 to the shrine based on the Supreme Court verdict, has watered down its earlier stand. The Congress-led UDF called the event a CPI(M) ploy to attract the Hindu community ahead of the local body and assembly polls. They pointed out that the government has not withdrawn cases against Ayyappa devotees from the 2018 protests.