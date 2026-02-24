Nativity Card Bill passed by Kerala Assembly

The Kerala Assembly passed the Nativity Card Bill amid opposition boycott and protests, with the Left government fast-tracking legislative and financial business in the absence of Congress-led UDF members

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kerala Assembly Passes Nativity Bill
Kerala Assembly Passes Nativity Bill
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Bill, along with several others, was passed without discussion after the UDF boycotted proceedings.

  • State Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal called the Nativity Card Bill a “historic moment”.

  • The proposed photo-embedded nativity card, approved earlier by the cabinet, has drawn criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which labelled it “dangerous separatist politics".

The Left government in Kerala on Tuesday passed the Nativity Card Bill in the state Assembly, which rushed through the entire remaining legislative and financial business of the House in the current session following the opposition protests.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer said that as it was not possible to properly conduct the assembly business in accordance with the calendar, it was decided, after discussions with the political leaders, to take up all the demands for grants, scheduled in the coming days, on Tuesday itself.

Subsequently, the demands for grants moved by the various departments were taken up and passed by the House without any discussions due to the absence of the Congress-led UDF opposition from the House.

Similarly, the House also passed the Nativity Card Bill 2026, the Abkari (Amendment) Bill 2026, the Kerala Advocates’ Clerks Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill 2026, and the Kerala Advocates’ Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill 2026.

The Bills, whose subject committee reports were to be tabled as per the list of business, were also taken up for consideration, changes proposed by some legislators were accepted and without any discussion they were passed by the House.

Related Content
Related Content

Subsequently, state Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal termed the passing of the Nativity Card Bill as a "historic moment" for Kerala, as the legislation aims to protect minority communities.

He contended that if the Congress-led UDF was sincere about such issues, they would have participated in the House proceedings.

"But, they did not want to see this Bill passed. They wanted to create a controversy. They took the same stand with regard to the financial business of the House," he alleged.

The Nativity Card Bill was presented in the House on Monday in the absence of opposition UDF members, who had boycotted the proceedings over the Sabarimala gold loss case.

The government had said the proposed law would enable those from the state to proudly declare themselves Keralites through the issuance of a nativity card.

Later, the Bill was referred to the Subject Committee for further scrutiny.

The state cabinet, last December, had given in-principle approval for the introduction of a permanent, photo-embedded Nativity Card in the state with the objective of ensuring that no individual has to struggle to prove their identity or place of residence in the state.

The Bill, granting legal validity to the scheme announced in December last year, was cleared during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan last week.

Introducing the Bill in the Assembly, state Revenue Minister K Rajan had said that the legislation comes in the backdrop of the Centre implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act "unilaterally".

Once the Nativity Card is issued, a Keralite, wherever his present location is, can declare himself as a Malayali with self-pride, he had said.

While announcing the introduction of the Nativity Card, the government had already made it clear that it would be issued on the lines of the existing nativity certificate, which certifies that a person hails from Kerala.

A native of Kerala would include those born in the state or those with at least one ancestor born in Kerala, provided they have not acquired foreign citizenship, the government had said.

Those born outside the state while their parents were employed elsewhere would also be considered natives.

Last month, the CM had said the initiative was intended to ensure that no individual has to struggle to prove their identity or place of residence in the state.

The announcement of the card in December drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which termed it an example of "dangerous separatist politics".

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st ODI: Shree Charani Brings Women In Blue Back | AUS-W 55/2 (10.4)

  2. Karnataka Vs Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Day 1: Yawer Caught At Slip| J & K 157/2 (51)

  3. Italy Cricket Rocked By Sexual Assault Allegation Against Senior Official: Report

  4. India Qualification Scenario At T20 World Cup: Path To Semi-Finals Explained After West Indies' Victory

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Hetmyer’s WI Show Puts India In Trouble; Focus On Tariq As Spin Key For PAK Vs ENG

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Late-Night Parleys Between Stalin, Congress Leaders Stir Speculation In Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu

  2. Day In Pics: February 23, 2026

  3. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  4. Adrift Identities: A Personal Story Of Migration, Identity, And Cultural Belonging

  5. Punch-Drunk Love: How A Baby Macaque Found Itself On Billboards Across The World

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Hungary To Block New EU Sanctions On Russia Over Druzhba Pipeline Dispute

  2. Netanyahu Pitches ‘Hexagon’ Alliance as Modi Set for Israel Visit

  3. Embassy of India, Tehran Urges Indians to Leave Iran Amid Fresh Protests

  4. NHRC Seeks MEA Report On Indians Held In Thailand

  5. Mexico Erupts In Violence After Drug Kingpin ‘El Mencho’ Killed In Army Raid

Latest Stories

  1. Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'

  2. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  4. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  5. Burn Patient Among Seven Killed In Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crash 

  6. Mandelson Arrested In London Amid Epstein Fallout

  7. Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

  8. BAFTA Apologises To Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo Over Racist Slur Incident During Awards Ceremony