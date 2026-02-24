Kerala To Become Keralam, Union Cabinet Sets Renaming Process In Motion Weeks Before Polls

“The name of our State is ‘Keralam’ in the Malayalam language. States were formed on the basis of language on the 1st day of November, 1956. Kerala Piravi Day is also celebrated on November 1. Since the time of the National Independence Struggle, there has been a strong demand for the formation of a United Kerala for Malayalam-speaking people. However, in the First Schedule to the Constitution, the name of our State is recorded as ‘Kerala’. This Assembly unanimously appeals to the Central Government to take urgent steps as per Article 3 of the Constitution to modify the name as ‘Keralam’.”