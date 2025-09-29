Kerala Legislative Assembly Opposes Implementation Of The Special Intensive Revision

The resolution also criticized the timing and methodology of the exercise, especially in poll-bound states like Kerala.

Kerala SIR
Political parties and civil society groups have alleged that the process has led to large-scale deletions, disproportionately affecting marginalized communities, migrants, and women. Photo: PTI
- The Kerala Assembly unanimously passed a resolution opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls

- It warned that it could disenfranchise minorities, SC/STs, women, poor families, and overseas voters.

- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan argued that SIR represents a “politics of exclusion” and criticized its timing in poll-bound states like Kerala

The Kerala Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution opposing the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, with slight modifications.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who moved the resolution, argued that SIR promotes a “politics of exclusion” and risks disenfranchising minorities, SC/ST communities, women, poor families, and overseas voters.

The resolution also criticized the timing and methodology of the exercise, especially in poll-bound states like Kerala, warning that it could undermine universal suffrage and democracy, while urging the Election Commission of India to adopt a more transparent and inclusive approach.

The Special Intensive Revision is an extraordinary exercise undertaken by the Election Commission to verify electoral rolls more stringently than the routine annual revision. It involves door-to-door verification, stricter document checks, and cross-verification of voter eligibility. While it is projected as a measure to cleanse the rolls of errors and duplication, critics argue that it risks mass exclusions, particularly among vulnerable groups with limited access to documents.

In Bihar, SIR has been mired in controversy. Political parties and civil society groups have alleged that the process has led to large-scale deletions, disproportionately affecting marginalized communities, migrants, and women. The concerns raised in Bihar—that SIR may weaken the principle of universal adult suffrage—are now being echoed in Kerala’s resolution.

