Kerala Refuses to Implement Centre’s New Labour Codes

On Thursday, Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty stated that the state would not adopt the labour codes from the federal government.



Sivankutty told reporters that while most states have taken action to implement labour laws, Kerala has not.



The minister added that Kerala has clearly indicated that it will not apply the labour laws at a meeting of all the states summoned by the Union Labour Ministry last month.



He denied that the state had given in to central pressure to create the labour code-related regulations when reporters questioned him about it.