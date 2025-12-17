Is Himachal’s Land Law Relaxation Doing Away With Key Legal Safeguards?

“It appears the Congress government is driven primarily by revenue considerations. We are opening the floodgates for outsiders to set up and run their businesses in our rural areas without any permission. This act undermines the very purpose and spirit of Section 118, which Dr Parmar had intended in the larger interests of the innocent people of this gentle state. There is an attempt, through this bill, to remove vital legal safeguards,” Randhir Sharma laments, adding, “It is time to think about its consequences instead of using it as a means for revenue.”