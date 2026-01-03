Suspected Ragging Death Of A Girl At Dharamshala Shocks Himachal Pradesh

Director General of Police Ashok Tewar said a special investigation team has been set up under a DySP-rank officer to thoroughly investigate the matter. Senior IPS officer Soumya Sambasivan has also been asked to supervise the investigations in the matter. "The matter will be investigated on professional lines," he assured. He however, ruled out the caste discrimination angle, saying two of the three girls named also belonged to the Scheduled Caste community. Yet, all charges will be probed thoroughly.