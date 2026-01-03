Suspected Ragging Death Of A Girl At Dharamshala Shocks Himachal Pradesh

Professor and three students of Government College, Dharamshala, booked for alleged harassment, caste slurs and ragging

A
Ashwani Sharma
  • Father of victim alleges sexual harassment and ragging led to the death

  • Probe team constituted to investigate allegations

  • Police say the victim recorded a video with sexual harassment allegations before her death

Nearly 17 years after the Aman Kachroo tragedy at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Medical College, Dharamshala, yet another suspected ragging-related death of a 19-year-old college girl has  shaken Himachal Pradesh once again.

The incident has reopened old wounds and created widespread outrage and deep anguish across a state that prides itself on peace and safety.

In 2009, 19-year-old first-year medical student Aman Kachroo, died of ragging  in the state– an incident that had led to country-wide protests and Supreme Court interventions, asking the UGC to put in place safeguards against ragging in the educational institutions.

The death of the Dalit student at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, on December 26, where she was admitted, has prompted the police to file an FIR against a college professor and three female students of Government College, Dharamshala. The victim's father lodged a compliant alleging sexual harassment and ragging..

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kangra Ashok Rattan said the victim, just before her death, had recorded a video naming the college professor and three girls who subjected her to mental and physical torture, besides her teacher of sexual harassment.

The girl, since September 18, 2025, was treated at different hospitals in Kangra district before she was rushed to Ludhiana.

“We are obtaining treatment records to find out the exact cause of death. Many allegations were levelled, and we are verifying all the facts. A thorough inquiry will be conducted in this case,” said Rattan.

The professor and all three female students, named by the deceased, have been named under Sections 75 (sexual harassment), 115(2) (causing hurt), 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS and Section 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act, 2009.

Director General of Police Ashok Tewar  said a special investigation team has been set up under a DySP-rank officer to thoroughly investigate the matter. Senior IPS officer Soumya Sambasivan has also been asked to supervise the investigations in the matter. "The matter will be investigated on professional lines," he assured. He however, ruled out the caste discrimination angle, saying two of the three girls named also belonged to the Scheduled Caste community. Yet, all charges will be probed thoroughly.   

The victim’s father has alleged in his complaint that his daughter was subjected not only to caste slurs but also to mental harassment and physical assault. 

A resident of Sidhbari near Dharamshala, Kumar said his daughter was extremely frightened and mentally disturbed. Though she was treated at different hospitals, her condition did not improve, and she eventually died at Ludhiana. He has appealed for justice and a fair probe in the matter 

Meanwhile, the UGC has taken suo motu cognisance of the case and constituted a fact-finding committee. “UGC assures that culprits will not be spared, and stringent action will follow. Student safety is paramount,” said an official

The Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Castes Commission has sought a detailed report on the incident from the police.

Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Castes Commission Chairman Kuldeep Kumar said the matter had been brought to the Commission, and I have sought a report on the matter. "We will not tolerate any form of discrimination in educational institutions or elsewhere," he declared.

Published At:
