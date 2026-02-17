Taapsee Pannu Reacts To NEET Aspirant's Death, Condemns Alleged Sexual Assault: 'I Feel Very Sad'

Taapsee Pannu has reacted to the death of a NEET aspirant.
The medical aspirant was allegedly sexually assaulted before being found dead in a hostel room in Patna.
She said we have now stopped giving importance to such cases and have normalised them.
Actor Taapsee Pannu is currently promoting her upcoming film Assi, based on sexual violence against women. On Monday, she condemned the death of the NEET aspirant, who was allegedly sexually assaulted before being found dead in a hostel room in Patna. Referring to the data mentioned in her film, Taapsee said that the NEET student's death is just one of the 80 cases that might have happened that day.
Taapsee Pannu on Bihar's student death case
Speaking to news agency ANI, Taapsee said, "There would have been 79 more such cases on that day, not just here but across the nation. I feel very sad. On average, 80 such incidents occur in the country; it might even be more than that."
"So the grief, pain and anger we feel when we hear about one particular case -- we should feel the same when we hear about the others too. When you think about six-month-old babies, six-year-old girls -- the problem has now escalated to a point where it has become so common that we have stopped valuing it. We have normalised them, which makes me angry." she added.
About NEET aspirant's death case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating the death of the NEET aspirant, who hailed from Jehanabad. As per reports, the student was found unconscious in Shambhu Girls' hostel in Patna's Chitragupt Nagar on January 6. She died at a private hospital on January 11 after remaining in a coma for several days.
There have been reports of alleged sexual assault, but the police clarified that doctors have not confirmed sexual assault in the case. Earlier, a press statement claimed that during a forensic examination, traces of human sperm were found on an undergarment allegedly worn by the deceased at the time of the incident, reported ANI.
Reportedly, a DNA profile is being prepared to match it with the accused and suspects.