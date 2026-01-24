AIIMS Patna Board Flags Missing Papers in NEET Aspirant Death Probe

The SIT, which is looking into the case, "has not provided all crucial documents to it so far," according to the AIIMS Patna medical board, which reviewed the post-mortem report and other circumstances surrounding the recent death of a NEET applicant on Saturday.



Earlier this month, the 18-year-old Jehanabad resident was discovered unconscious in a private ladies' hostel in Chitragupt Nagar, Patna.



In order to receive coaching for the medical entrance exam, she was residing at the hostel. After being in a coma for several days, she passed away on January 11 at a private hospital. Her relatives had claimed that she had been sexually molested and accused the police of trying to hide it.