Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

Meena Tiwari says, “Because the job of the police is to investigate. But in this case, instead of researching and investigating, they directly issued a statement that there was no rape, and it was almost like a judgment. That too, before the post-mortem report came. The duty of the police is to collect facts and place them before the court. It is the court’s job to deliver judgment, not the police’s. This raises serious questions about the police’s role and why were they in such a hurry? Was there some kind of pressure on them?”