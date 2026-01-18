SIT Expedites Probe Into Death of Bihar NEET Aspirant

Bihar government forms Special Investigation Team (SIT) after autopsy report states sexual violence cannot be ruled out in the death of an 18-year-old NEET aspirant.
Police had earlier termed the case a suicide, but post-mortem revealed injury marks and signs of forced penetration.
Family alleges attempted cover-up, claims hostel management offered ₹10 lakh to close the case.
The Bihar Police on Saturday intensified its investigation into the death of an 18-year-old NEET aspirant in Patna after the State government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The move came a day after the post-mortem report indicated that sexual violence could not be ruled out, contradicting the police’s earlier claim that the girl had died by suicide.
The student, a resident of Jehanabad, was found unconscious in her hostel room under the Chitragupta Nagar police station area earlier this month. She was admitted to a private hospital where she succumbed on January 11. Initially, the police ruled out any foul play and labelled the death as suicide, triggering protests from the family and local residents.
According to the autopsy conducted at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), there were multiple fingernail marks, physical injuries and signs of struggle, suggesting recent use of force. The report dated January 12 stated that “sexual violence cannot be ruled out” and that further findings had been forwarded to AIIMS for expert opinion.
Following public outrage, Patna Central Range Inspector General Jitendra Rana led the newly formed SIT to the hostel on Saturday to reconstruct events and gather fresh evidence. Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar has directed the team to ensure a time-bound and transparent probe.
Political strategist and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor met senior police officials and the bereaved family, urging a fair investigation. “The family believes the earlier investigating officer was negligent. They want departmental action and justice for their daughter,” he said.
The victim’s relatives have alleged that the hostel management tried to bribe them with ₹10 lakh to hush up the matter. They also accused a doctor from the first hospital of attempting to suppress evidence. The girl was later shifted to Jai Prabha Medanta Hospital, where she died during treatment.
The case has sparked widespread anger in Bihar, with opposition parties accusing the police of mishandling the investigation. Authorities have assured strict action against anyone found guilty, even as the SIT continues forensic and circumstantial examination.