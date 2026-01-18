SIT Expedites Probe Into Death of Bihar NEET Aspirant

Post-mortem findings contradict initial police claim of suicide; family alleges cover-up and negligence in investigation

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
SIT Expedites Probe Into Death of Bihar NEET Aspirant
SIT Expedites Probe Into Death of Bihar NEET Aspirant File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bihar government forms Special Investigation Team (SIT) after autopsy report states sexual violence cannot be ruled out in the death of an 18-year-old NEET aspirant.

  • Police had earlier termed the case a suicide, but post-mortem revealed injury marks and signs of forced penetration.

  • Family alleges attempted cover-up, claims hostel management offered ₹10 lakh to close the case.

The Bihar Police on Saturday intensified its investigation into the death of an 18-year-old NEET aspirant in Patna after the State government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The move came a day after the post-mortem report indicated that sexual violence could not be ruled out, contradicting the police’s earlier claim that the girl had died by suicide.

The student, a resident of Jehanabad, was found unconscious in her hostel room under the Chitragupta Nagar police station area earlier this month. She was admitted to a private hospital where she succumbed on January 11. Initially, the police ruled out any foul play and labelled the death as suicide, triggering protests from the family and local residents.

According to the autopsy conducted at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), there were multiple fingernail marks, physical injuries and signs of struggle, suggesting recent use of force. The report dated January 12 stated that “sexual violence cannot be ruled out” and that further findings had been forwarded to AIIMS for expert opinion.

Related Content
Related Content

Following public outrage, Patna Central Range Inspector General Jitendra Rana led the newly formed SIT to the hostel on Saturday to reconstruct events and gather fresh evidence. Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar has directed the team to ensure a time-bound and transparent probe.

Political strategist and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor met senior police officials and the bereaved family, urging a fair investigation. “The family believes the earlier investigating officer was negligent. They want departmental action and justice for their daughter,” he said.

The victim’s relatives have alleged that the hostel management tried to bribe them with ₹10 lakh to hush up the matter. They also accused a doctor from the first hospital of attempting to suppress evidence. The girl was later shifted to Jai Prabha Medanta Hospital, where she died during treatment.

The case has sparked widespread anger in Bihar, with opposition parties accusing the police of mishandling the investigation. Authorities have assured strict action against anyone found guilty, even as the SIT continues forensic and circumstantial examination.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Cracks Defiant Hundred | IND 240/6 (41)

  2. Vidarbha Vs Saurashtra Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Harsh Dubey Send Prerak Mankad Back | SAU 229/5 (42)

  3. India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Daryl Mitchell Slams Another Hundred, Strengthens ICC Ranking Push Against Virat Kohli

  4. T20 World Cup: ICC Steps In As England's Pakistan-Origin Players Receive Visas, Others To Get Soon - Report

  5. Kate Cross Credits Nadine de Klerk For Saving RCB’s WPL Campaign Early

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Emma Raducanu Vs Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Australian Open: Brit Overcomes Early Scare To Reach Second Round

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 1 Highlights: Sabalenka, Alcaraz Seal Easy Wins; Pavlyuchenkova Stunned By Bai

  3. Australian Open 2026, Day 1: Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz Advance Amid Record Attendance

  4. Australian Open 2026: Zeynep Sonmez Halts Play To Help Ballkid During Alexandrova Upset

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Adam Walton, Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch 1st Round Match?

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Nutrition Security To Solidarity In Advocacy: It’s All Here At INHERE

  2. Delhi Police Take Preventive Action Over Alleged Attack on Christian Meeting

  3. Marriage and Its Many Refusals

  4. Possibility of Alliance with BJP in Karnataka Local Body Polls Is Open: HD Kumaraswamy

  5. Mamata Banerjee appeals to CJI over ‘targeting’ by agencies amid ED raid row

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  2. Trump Announces 10% Tariff On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Dispute

  3. Nobel Prize’s Blind Spot: When Symbolism Overshadows Substance In Venezuela

  4. Delhi-Based Man Gets 30 Months In US Prison For Plotting Illegal Export Of Aviation Tech To Russia

  5. 12 Terrorists Killed After Attacks on Banks, Police Station in Balochistan

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly