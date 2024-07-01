NEET-2024: Bihar Police Launches Manhunt For Doctor Who Arranged Solver For His Medical Aspirant Son For Rs 4 Lakh

Bihar Police has launched a massive manhunt for father-son duo from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj after the investigation found them resorting to alleged unfair means in the NEET-UG 2024 examination. The investigation has revealed that the father who is said to be a doctor allegedly paid Rs 4 lakh to arrange a solver for his son, who is a NEET aspirant.
Bihar police has conducted several raids to trace the duo, however they continue to be absconding for now.
The accused doctor has been identified as Dr RP Pandey, a resident of ADA Colony, who runs a private hospital in the Naini area. His son who is a NEET aspirant has been identified as Raj Pandey.
Reports said on May 5, on the date of the NEET-2024 examination, a solver was caught appearing in place of Raj Pandey at an examination center at DAV Public School in Malighat, Muzaffarpur district, Bihar.
The solver has been identified as Hukma Ram from Rajasthan, a third-year MBBS student at AIIMS-Jodhpur.
Bihar Police is also investigating the role of the center’s management as Hukma Ram was allowed to appear in the examination despite biometric test.
Reportedly, the investigations hav e revealed that Raj Pandey met the solver in Kota, where he was preparing for the NEET examination.
NEET-UG 2024 Row: Earlier, sporadic protests broke in the country for weeks as thousands of students protested, while demanding justice over allegations of paper leaks, inflated scores, and arbitrary grace marks.
The NEET-UG 2024 examination took place on May 5 at 4,750 centres, with approximately 24 lakh candidates participating. The results of the examination were initially expected on June 14, however the results were declared on June 4.
The controversy erupted after unprecedented 67 students scored a perfect 720, six of whom were from a single centre in Faridabad, Haryana, which raised suspicions of irregularities.